Wanda Styrsky’s Newly Released "Holding His Hand" is a Reflective Devotional Journey That Invites Readers Into Deeper Meditation on Christ Through the Rosary
“Holding His Hand: A Walk with Jesus Through the Mysteries of the Rosary” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wanda Styrsky is a faith-centered devotional that guides readers through the Joyful, Luminous, Sorrowful, and Glorious Mysteries with vivid reflections meant to deepen prayer and spiritual connection.
Ft. Worth, TX, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Holding His Hand: A Walk with Jesus Through the Mysteries of the Rosary”: a contemplative devotional offering readers an immersive spiritual experience through prayerful meditation on the life of Christ and the Blessed Virgin Mary. “Holding His Hand: A Walk with Jesus Through the Mysteries of the Rosary” is the creation of published author, Wanda Styrsky, a 1979 graduate of the University of St. Thomas with a BSN in Nursing, a 1997 graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington’s School of Education, and holds a certificate in Biblical Scholarship from the University of Dallas Biblical School. Married to her husband since 1979, together they have four married daughters and seven grandchildren.
Styrsky shares, “What wonder and awe it has been to walk with Jesus through these Mysteries of the Rosary—to hold His hand, feel the tugs, look into His eyes, and be loved.
All this, really, is beyond our understanding. But I do pray that in sharing this dream, this walk, that your eyes and heart will be opened to the very life of the Triune God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wanda Styrsky’s new book provides a thoughtful devotional companion for individuals and prayer groups seeking to deepen their relationship with Christ through the Rosary.
Consumers can purchase “Holding His Hand: A Walk with Jesus Through the Mysteries of the Rosary” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Holding His Hand: A Walk with Jesus Through the Mysteries of the Rosary”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
