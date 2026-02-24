Wanda Styrsky’s Newly Released "Holding His Hand" is a Reflective Devotional Journey That Invites Readers Into Deeper Meditation on Christ Through the Rosary

“Holding His Hand: A Walk with Jesus Through the Mysteries of the Rosary” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wanda Styrsky is a faith-centered devotional that guides readers through the Joyful, Luminous, Sorrowful, and Glorious Mysteries with vivid reflections meant to deepen prayer and spiritual connection.