Steve and Carol Riggs’s Newly Released "The Journey from Pain to Purpose" is a Compassionate and Faith-Filled Guide for Those Navigating Sudden Loss and Grief
“The Journey from Pain to Purpose: Keys to Effectively Deal with Sudden Death and Suicide” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Steve and Carol Riggs offers hope, healing, and practical spiritual guidance for those facing overwhelming grief.
Calhoun, TN, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey from Pain to Purpose: Keys to Effectively Deal with Sudden Death and Suicide”: a heartfelt and faith-centered exploration of grief, recovery, and spiritual restoration “The Journey from Pain to Purpose: Keys to Effectively Deal with Sudden Death and Suicide” is the creation of published author, Steve and Carol Riggs, who met and married in Oklahoma in the late 1980s before spending four years in the Philippines, where their two children were born. They later settled in the Midwest, raising their family surrounded by community and faith. Their lives were forever changed by the sudden death of their son, Andrew, who had been called to serve in Afghanistan and hoped to pursue a military career. Through prayer and Scripture, they endured profound grief and, in time, were led to write a book inspired by their experience. Their goal is to help others navigate the pain of sudden loss and to offer comfort and strength to those walking a similar path.
Steve and Carol Riggs share, “Have you ever had the devastation of a sudden death or suicide of a loved one hit you head on without warning? The overpowering sense of grief that follows brings you to your knees and leaves you helpless and hopeless on the ground. It seems like you have no strength to go on. The death of your loved one seemingly has made you die with them.
This book is about hope. It contains hard-fought revelations and truths that can encourage and enable those who grieve to get their lives back. Grieving, in these situations, is devastating, but it need not be deadly. There is hope to be discovered and healing to be experienced. There is a way to progress from pain to purpose.
This book is the story of such a journey that one couple, Steve and Carol Riggs, were able to make. Within these pages, you will find the truths that led them through the grieving process. From the crippling loss of their only son, they have emerged, by God’s great grace and mercy, to help others who have found themselves struggling as the result of sudden death or suicide.
Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning. (Psalm 30:5 NKJV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve and Carol Riggs’s new book offers spiritual guidance, practical steps for grief recovery, and encouragement for rebuilding life after tragedy.
Consumers can purchase "The Journey from Pain to Purpose: Keys to Effectively Deal with Sudden Death and Suicide" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Journey from Pain to Purpose: Keys to Effectively Deal with Sudden Death and Suicide", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
