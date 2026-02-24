Tanya Harris’s Award-Winning New Book "Journey of the Heart Should I Stay, or Should I Go?" Is a Faith-Filled Guide to Finding Clarity in Difficult Relationship Decisions

“Journey of the Heart Should I Stay, or Should I Go?: Can we stop living our lives with questions and start living them with exclamation?” from Christian Faith Publishing Award-Winning author Tanya Harris is an inspiring and deeply personal exploration of love, faith, and self-discovery, inviting readers to confront the crossroads of their own relationships with honesty and courage.