Tanya Harris’s Award-Winning New Book "Journey of the Heart Should I Stay, or Should I Go?" Is a Faith-Filled Guide to Finding Clarity in Difficult Relationship Decisions
“Journey of the Heart Should I Stay, or Should I Go?: Can we stop living our lives with questions and start living them with exclamation?” from Christian Faith Publishing Award-Winning author Tanya Harris is an inspiring and deeply personal exploration of love, faith, and self-discovery, inviting readers to confront the crossroads of their own relationships with honesty and courage.
La Mesa, CA, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Journey of the Heart Should I Stay, or Should I Go?: Can we stop living our lives with questions and start living them with exclamation?”: an uplifting blend of spiritual reflection, personal storytelling, and musical inspiration. “Journey of the Heart Should I Stay, or Should I Go?: Can we stop living our lives with questions and start living them with exclamation?” is the creation of published author, Tanya Harris, a devoted partner, mother, and woman of faith who has spent over thirty years as a licensed cosmetologist and also serves as a home healthcare provider out of compassion for others. A first-time author, her debut book, Journey of the Heart: Should I Stay, or Should I Go?, reflects her personal journey, faith, and desire to help others navigate relationships and self-discovery. Inspired by a spiritual dream that shaped the book’s theme and imagery, Tanya weaves scripture, personal experiences, and music into a cross-genre work that blends self-help, spirituality, memoir, and lifestyle. Beyond writing, she volunteers in her community and plans to launch a nonprofit, Be*Lieve, in memory of her late son, Trevon, to support grieving families and provide scholarships for youth.
Harris shares, “Journey of the Heart: Should I Stay, or Should I Go? is an exploration of one of life’s most challenging questions: Should you stay in a relationship or move on? Through personal anecdotes, scriptures, and a curated playlist of evocative songs, this book guides readers on a sensory journey of self-discovery and decision-making.
With each chapter, you’ll find yourself reflecting deeply on your own relationships. You’ll use your phone or computer to look up suggested songs and scriptures, immersing yourself in the emotions they evoke. The lyrics might surprise you, offering new insights and “aha” moments that you didn’t expect.
As you navigate the emotional rollercoaster of love, faith, and music, you’ll consider the wisdom of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together” and the contemplation of The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” Whether you’re a married couple at a crossroads, single and pondering your next step, or simply seeking clarity, this book will help you find the strength and faith to make the right decision for yourself.
Join me on this fantastic voyage of love and life, where every song, scripture, and story is a step toward answering the ultimate question: Can you do life without them, and do you really want to?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tanya Harris’s new book offers readers a heartfelt and interactive experience that encourages reflection, healing, and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Journey of the Heart Should I Stay, or Should I Go?: Can we stop living our lives with questions and start living them with exclamation?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey of the Heart Should I Stay, or Should I Go?: Can we stop living our lives with questions and start living them with exclamation?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tanya Harris’s new book offers readers a heartfelt and interactive experience that encourages reflection, healing, and spiritual growth.
