Adeyemi Adesanwo, PhD’s Newly Released “Beyond Prayer: Has He Answered Yet?” is a Thoughtful Exploration of Faith, Trust, and Understanding God’s Responses to Prayer
“Beyond Prayer: Has He Answered Yet?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adeyemi Adesanwo, PhD is an insightful reflection on the deeper dimensions of prayer, encouraging believers to trust God’s timing, will, and purpose even when answers seem delayed or unclear.
Indianapolis, IN, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Beyond Prayer: Has He Answered Yet?”: a reflective and faith-centered examination of the Christian prayer life. “Beyond Prayer: Has He Answered Yet?” is the creation of published author, Adeyemi Adesanwo, PhD, a respected scholar, speaker, and writer who encourages his audience on faith, the dependability of God, and whole Christian living. With a wealth of knowledge guided by experience Dr. Adeyemi brings both depth and clarity to one of the most personal aspects of the Christian walk. Through his teaching and writing, he inspires readers to move beyond as-needed prayers into prayers anchored on deeper trust in God’s absolute love.
Adesanwo shares, “Have you ever said, ‘Well, all we can do now is pray’?… When we come to the end of ourselves, we come to the beginning of God.”
—Billy Graham
This book, Beyond Prayer, is based on how personal experience of praying to God has shown other components of our lives that determine the answers beyond the prayers. Everyone has experiences that defines their walk with God. Some experiences are determined by divine assignment; some are self-inflicted experiences that become instrumental in producing fruits of the Spirit. As Christians, when we commit our lives to Christ, we sometimes are overwhelmed by the promise of the goodness of God that we never expected—someday that God’s goodness will be presented to us as His silence, His inactions, Our disappointment, and His will against our will. This touches the very fabric of why frustration with God is on the horizon in the Christian faith. While other actions in our everyday life may exist spiritually inconsequential, our prayers do not. Every successful prayer begins with you, lives with you as faith, but ends with God as His will.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adeyemi Adesanwo, PhD’s new book offers readers a meaningful and encouraging resource for strengthening faith, deepening prayer life, and finding peace in God’s timing and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Beyond Prayer: Has He Answered Yet?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beyond Prayer: Has He Answered Yet?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
