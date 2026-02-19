Malki Construction Announces Completion of Major Exterior Elevated Element Projects Across Southern California
Malki Construction has completed Exterior Elevated Element repair and reconstruction projects across all ten Southern California counties. Specializing in SB 721 and SB 326 compliance, the firm evaluates, repairs, and rebuilds balconies, decks, walkways, landings, stairs, and railings for condominium and multifamily properties. The team restores structural integrity, upgrades waterproofing systems, replaces deteriorated framing, and delivers hundreds of durable, code-compliant solutions.
Orange, CA, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Malki Construction, a Southern California based contractor specializing in Exterior Elevated Element inspection, repair, restoration, and reconstruction, has successfully completed projects in all ten Southern California counties. This milestone reflects the company’s extensive regional experience in helping apartment communities and homeowner associations comply with California building safety requirements while strengthening long term structural performance.
The firm provides comprehensive compliance and rehabilitation solutions aligned with Senate Bills 721 and 326. Its work focuses not only on meeting regulatory requirements but also on improving structural integrity, durability, and long term asset protection for multifamily properties throughout the region.
Malki Construction has completed projects in Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, Ventura County, San Diego County, Imperial County, Kern County, San Luis Obispo County, and Santa Barbara County. These projects reflect close coordination with structural engineers, architects, homeowner association boards, property managers, municipal building departments, and residents. The company’s portfolio represents hundreds of reconstructed balconies and decks, thousands of upgraded connectors and fasteners, and miles of modern waterproof membrane installations designed to meet or exceed current California building standards.
Exterior Elevated Elements are wood framed structures that extend beyond the building envelope and are designed to support human occupancy, including balconies, decks, stairways, landings, and elevated walkways. In recent years, these structures have become a focal point of statewide regulatory oversight. Southern California presents a uniquely demanding environment for these assemblies. Persistent ultraviolet exposure, coastal salt air, moisture intrusion, thermal expansion, pollution, and seismic considerations all contribute to accelerated deterioration. Much of this damage remains concealed within wall assemblies and framing cavities until invasive inspections reveal the true extent of structural decay.
Through experience across hundreds of properties, Malki Construction has identified recurring failure points. Ledger boards that anchor decks and balconies to primary structures are particularly vulnerable when flashing systems fail and water infiltrates behind stucco cladding. Hidden dry rot often develops within rim joists and framing members. Cantilevered balconies face additional risk when beam ends penetrate the building envelope and absorb moisture through failed waterproofing systems. Plywood substrates frequently deteriorate when older surface coatings break down under ultraviolet exposure and standing water. Guardrail systems, especially those installed using outdated methods that embed posts into framing, often show corrosion at critical connections. Exterior stair assemblies commonly exhibit deterioration at stringer bases and landing connections where moisture exposure is prolonged.
A defining feature of Malki Construction’s approach is its disciplined evaluation process to determine whether targeted rehabilitation or complete reconstruction is appropriate. Each project begins with invasive inspection and structural probing to assess hidden decay. Where deterioration is localized, crews may reinforce compromised joists, replace corroded hardware with stainless steel or hot dipped galvanized connectors, upgrade flashing systems, and install advanced waterproof membrane assemblies. When systemic degradation is identified, full removal and reconstruction of balcony and stair assemblies often provides the safest and most economically sound long term solution. Comprehensive reconstruction may include demolition of existing structures, replacement of ledger boards and framing, installation of guardrail systems that meet current load and height requirements, correction of drainage slopes, and integration of seismic anchoring improvements in coordination with the project architect and structural engineer.
Southern California’s diverse microclimates require tailored material selection and installation strategies. Coastal counties such as San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo demand heightened corrosion resistance due to marine air exposure. Inland counties including Riverside, San Bernardino, Imperial, and Kern experience intense heat and ultraviolet cycling that accelerate surface degradation. Urban environments introduce additional pollution related corrosion variables, while hillside properties require careful drainage planning to prevent water intrusion. Malki Construction adapts its structural specifications and waterproofing systems to address the environmental demands of each location served.
Recent projects illustrate the scale and geographic diversity of the firm’s work. In Orange County, a coastal apartment complex built in the mid nineteen seventies required replacement of thirty six cantilevered balconies after severe salt driven corrosion and concealed dry rot were discovered. The phased reconstruction included full ledger replacement, stainless steel hardware upgrades, and modern waterproofing systems designed for marine conditions. In Los Angeles County, a hillside condominium association underwent structural stair and deck reinforcement that included seismic upgrades and improved moisture management detailing. In Riverside County, a ninety six unit apartment community required replacement of fifty two elevated walkways where improper slope had caused chronic ponding and accelerated substrate failure. The redesigned system incorporated improved drainage, upgraded guardrails, and full plywood replacement to restore structural integrity.
While compliance requirements have accelerated inspection cycles throughout the state, Malki Construction emphasizes that Exterior Elevated Element rehabilitation should be viewed as a proactive asset protection strategy rather than a reactive regulatory obligation. Properly designed and constructed exterior structures protect resident safety, reduce liability exposure, preserve property value, and extend the service life of multifamily assets. By integrating corrosion resistant hardware, enhanced flashing systems, ultraviolet resistant coatings, and improved drainage detailing, property owners can significantly reduce long term maintenance costs and future structural risk.
As inspection cycles continue and aging multifamily housing stock undergoes renewed scrutiny, Malki Construction remains committed to advancing preventative maintenance practices, integrating advanced moisture detection technologies, and delivering durable structural solutions capable of withstanding Southern California’s demanding climate.
For media inquiries, project consultations, or additional information, please contact Malki Construction, (CSLB #1118042) at 714 296 4004 or visit https://malkiconstruction.com.
The firm provides comprehensive compliance and rehabilitation solutions aligned with Senate Bills 721 and 326. Its work focuses not only on meeting regulatory requirements but also on improving structural integrity, durability, and long term asset protection for multifamily properties throughout the region.
Malki Construction has completed projects in Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, Ventura County, San Diego County, Imperial County, Kern County, San Luis Obispo County, and Santa Barbara County. These projects reflect close coordination with structural engineers, architects, homeowner association boards, property managers, municipal building departments, and residents. The company’s portfolio represents hundreds of reconstructed balconies and decks, thousands of upgraded connectors and fasteners, and miles of modern waterproof membrane installations designed to meet or exceed current California building standards.
Exterior Elevated Elements are wood framed structures that extend beyond the building envelope and are designed to support human occupancy, including balconies, decks, stairways, landings, and elevated walkways. In recent years, these structures have become a focal point of statewide regulatory oversight. Southern California presents a uniquely demanding environment for these assemblies. Persistent ultraviolet exposure, coastal salt air, moisture intrusion, thermal expansion, pollution, and seismic considerations all contribute to accelerated deterioration. Much of this damage remains concealed within wall assemblies and framing cavities until invasive inspections reveal the true extent of structural decay.
Through experience across hundreds of properties, Malki Construction has identified recurring failure points. Ledger boards that anchor decks and balconies to primary structures are particularly vulnerable when flashing systems fail and water infiltrates behind stucco cladding. Hidden dry rot often develops within rim joists and framing members. Cantilevered balconies face additional risk when beam ends penetrate the building envelope and absorb moisture through failed waterproofing systems. Plywood substrates frequently deteriorate when older surface coatings break down under ultraviolet exposure and standing water. Guardrail systems, especially those installed using outdated methods that embed posts into framing, often show corrosion at critical connections. Exterior stair assemblies commonly exhibit deterioration at stringer bases and landing connections where moisture exposure is prolonged.
A defining feature of Malki Construction’s approach is its disciplined evaluation process to determine whether targeted rehabilitation or complete reconstruction is appropriate. Each project begins with invasive inspection and structural probing to assess hidden decay. Where deterioration is localized, crews may reinforce compromised joists, replace corroded hardware with stainless steel or hot dipped galvanized connectors, upgrade flashing systems, and install advanced waterproof membrane assemblies. When systemic degradation is identified, full removal and reconstruction of balcony and stair assemblies often provides the safest and most economically sound long term solution. Comprehensive reconstruction may include demolition of existing structures, replacement of ledger boards and framing, installation of guardrail systems that meet current load and height requirements, correction of drainage slopes, and integration of seismic anchoring improvements in coordination with the project architect and structural engineer.
Southern California’s diverse microclimates require tailored material selection and installation strategies. Coastal counties such as San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo demand heightened corrosion resistance due to marine air exposure. Inland counties including Riverside, San Bernardino, Imperial, and Kern experience intense heat and ultraviolet cycling that accelerate surface degradation. Urban environments introduce additional pollution related corrosion variables, while hillside properties require careful drainage planning to prevent water intrusion. Malki Construction adapts its structural specifications and waterproofing systems to address the environmental demands of each location served.
Recent projects illustrate the scale and geographic diversity of the firm’s work. In Orange County, a coastal apartment complex built in the mid nineteen seventies required replacement of thirty six cantilevered balconies after severe salt driven corrosion and concealed dry rot were discovered. The phased reconstruction included full ledger replacement, stainless steel hardware upgrades, and modern waterproofing systems designed for marine conditions. In Los Angeles County, a hillside condominium association underwent structural stair and deck reinforcement that included seismic upgrades and improved moisture management detailing. In Riverside County, a ninety six unit apartment community required replacement of fifty two elevated walkways where improper slope had caused chronic ponding and accelerated substrate failure. The redesigned system incorporated improved drainage, upgraded guardrails, and full plywood replacement to restore structural integrity.
While compliance requirements have accelerated inspection cycles throughout the state, Malki Construction emphasizes that Exterior Elevated Element rehabilitation should be viewed as a proactive asset protection strategy rather than a reactive regulatory obligation. Properly designed and constructed exterior structures protect resident safety, reduce liability exposure, preserve property value, and extend the service life of multifamily assets. By integrating corrosion resistant hardware, enhanced flashing systems, ultraviolet resistant coatings, and improved drainage detailing, property owners can significantly reduce long term maintenance costs and future structural risk.
As inspection cycles continue and aging multifamily housing stock undergoes renewed scrutiny, Malki Construction remains committed to advancing preventative maintenance practices, integrating advanced moisture detection technologies, and delivering durable structural solutions capable of withstanding Southern California’s demanding climate.
For media inquiries, project consultations, or additional information, please contact Malki Construction, (CSLB #1118042) at 714 296 4004 or visit https://malkiconstruction.com.
Contact
Malki Construction, Inc.Contact
James Malki
714.296.3004
https://malkiconstruction.com/
James Malki
714.296.3004
https://malkiconstruction.com/
Categories