Malki Construction Announces Completion of Major Exterior Elevated Element Projects Across Southern California

Malki Construction has completed Exterior Elevated Element repair and reconstruction projects across all ten Southern California counties. Specializing in SB 721 and SB 326 compliance, the firm evaluates, repairs, and rebuilds balconies, decks, walkways, landings, stairs, and railings for condominium and multifamily properties. The team restores structural integrity, upgrades waterproofing systems, replaces deteriorated framing, and delivers hundreds of durable, code-compliant solutions.