In the Age of AI, Interpreters Unlimited Doubles Down on Human Accuracy for High Stakes Documents
As AI translation tools gain traction, legal and immigration experts warn that automated errors can lead to costly delays and rejected filings. Interpreters Unlimited has launched Certified Translation by Interpreters Unlimited™, a secure online portal delivering certified, court accepted human translations in 70+ languages, combining speed, accountability, and legal compliance for high stakes documents.
San Diego, CA, March 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools gain popularity in document translation, legal and immigration professionals are warning of the growing risk that automated translations are being used for high stakes filings where even minor errors can lead to costly delays, rejected applications, or legal consequences.
In response to the rising demand for accountable certified human translation, Interpreters Unlimited (IU), a national language service provider, is doubling down on humans. IU has just launched Certified Translation by Interpreters Unlimited™, a secure online portal designed to streamline access to legally accepted document translation services across the United States.
Through the platform, individuals and organizations can securely upload files, receive clear rapid pricing and turnaround details, approve projects, and track progress from start to finish entirely online. The service is designed primarily for individuals who need translations for immigration paperwork, birth and marriage certificates, asylum materials, medical records, academic transcripts, and legal filings. It also supports professionals working in healthcare, law, education, government, and corporate environments.
While AI-based translation tools offer speed and convenience, they can not provide certification, legal accountability, or guaranteed acceptance by courts and federal agencies such as U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Translations handled through Certified Translation by Interpreters Unlimited™ do just that, meeting strict quality standards and including certified documentation that is accepted by courts, government agencies, school systems, and other official entities.
Immigration attorneys and legal aid organizations have increasingly reported cases where applicants submitted documents translated through automated tools, only to see their filings delayed or rejected because of critical errors. In several documented instances, mistranslated dates, locations, and medical histories triggered Requests for Evidence (RFEs) or denials, forcing families to restart the process and wait months longer than expected to reunite.
“A mistranslated date, medical term, or legal phrase can change the outcome of any immigration case or court proceeding,” said Shamus Sayed, CEO of Interpreters Unlimited. “Technology can assist with efficiency, but when someone’s legal status, health records, or professional future are on the line, human expertise and accountability are essential.” For many users, this portal is more than a convenience during this time in our country, in the age of ICE and stricter immigration policies it is a lifeline, helping families reunite, students pursue opportunity, and immigrants move forward with confidence instead of confusion.
Certified Translation by Interpreters Unlimited™ pairs qualified professional linguists with translation management technology to deliver faster certified translations in more than 70 languages. This approach eliminates the delays and minimizes the back and forth communication of the traditional translation process, allowing customers to move forward faster with confidence. Each project is assigned to a linguist based on the language pair, ensuring cultural and contextual accuracy alongside linguistic precision, and all certified translations meet acceptance standards for courts, government agencies, schools, and official institutions.
The launch reflects a broader industry shift, as AI tools become more widespread, demand is simultaneously increasing for verified, accountable human translation in high risk settings such as immigration, healthcare, and legal proceedings. “AI can summarize or approximate meaning,” Sayed added. “But it cannot assume responsibility for the accuracy of a sworn translation. When families are applying for visas, students are submitting credentials, or patients are providing medical histories, precision matters, and that’s where we come in.”
Individuals and organizations can access the new portal at www.interpreters.com/certified-translation-portal.
