Joshua Diamond’s Newly Released “Spending the Day with Dad” is a Heartwarming Tale That Celebrates Imagination, Connection, and the Special Bond Between Parent and Child
“Spending the Day with Dad” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joshua Diamond is a charming children’s story that uses imaginative play to highlight the importance of quality time, creativity, and loving relationships within the family.
Louisa, KY, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Spending the Day with Dad”: a joyful and imaginative children’s book that transforms an ordinary day into an extraordinary adventure. “Spending the Day with Dad” is the creation of published author, Joshua Diamond, a dedicated husband, father, and stepfather of seven.
Diamond shares, “Using the power of imagination can inspire, create potential, grow confidence, bloom ideas, and strengthen relationships.
Being a parent in today’s world is more difficult than ever. Remind the heart and mind that the power of human connection can heal, build bridges, and conquer mountains.
Allow memories for loved ones to reminisce over and pass on to the next generation. You never know who you might inspire!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joshua Diamond’s new book serves as a reminder to parents and caregivers of the lasting impact intentional time can have on a child’s heart and development. Spending the Day with Dad encourages families to slow down, connect, and create memories that can be cherished and passed on for generations.
Consumers can purchase “Spending the Day with Dad” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spending the Day with Dad”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
