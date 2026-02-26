Dr. James M. Copas, LLM, LLM’s Newly Released “The Politicization of the American Legal System” is a Clarion Call for a Return to Integrity in the American Legal System
“The Politicization of the American Legal System” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. James M. Copas, LLM, LLM is a comprehensive legal commentary exploring how political ideology influences the judiciary, public trust, and the rule of law while offering potential paths toward reform.
Grosse Pointe Park, MI, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Politicization of the American Legal System”: an in-depth legal and cultural analysis that examines the growing intersection of politics and the American judiciary. “The Politicization of the American Legal System” is the creation of published author, Dr. James M. Copas, LLM, LLM, an attorney and author who was born and raised in Hamilton, Ohio. He earned degrees from Miami University, the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, Stetson University College of Law, and later completed advanced legal studies in intellectual property law through the John Marshall Law School and the University of Illinois. With a deep reverence for God and strong love for the United States, Copas writes with concern about the growing politicization and polarization of the American legal system. His work calls for a renewed commitment to constitutional principles, truth, and moral clarity in law and governance.
Dr. James M. Copas, LLM, LLM shares, “The politicization of the American legal system has emerged as a critical concern, raising questions about the integrity, impartiality, and functionality of judicial institutions. This book examines how political ideologies influence the judiciary, the consequences of partisan appointments, and the broader implications of public perception regarding judicial neutrality. Using a combination of historical analysis and contemporary case studies, this commentary explores the systemic and institutional dynamics that have led to the politicization of legal processes in the United States. The paper further evaluates potential reforms to depoliticize the judiciary and restore public confidence in the rule of law. Academic footnotes are provided to support the analysis.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. James M. Copas, LLM, LLM’s new book offers readers a thoughtful and comprehensive discussion of one of the most pressing issues facing modern American law and civic life.
Consumers can purchase “The Politicization of the American Legal System” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Politicization of the American Legal System”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
