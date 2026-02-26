Philip A. Martin’s Newly Released “Dark to Light” is a Heartfelt Collection of Faith-Centered Poems Reflecting Redemption, Regret, and Renewed Hope

“Dark to Light: A Prisoner’s Poetry Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Philip A. Martin is a reflective poetry collection chronicling a personal path from addiction and incarceration toward faith, healing, and spiritual renewal. Through honest verse, Martin offers encouragement to readers facing their own struggles and searching for light in dark seasons.