Philip A. Martin’s Newly Released “Dark to Light” is a Heartfelt Collection of Faith-Centered Poems Reflecting Redemption, Regret, and Renewed Hope
“Dark to Light: A Prisoner’s Poetry Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Philip A. Martin is a reflective poetry collection chronicling a personal path from addiction and incarceration toward faith, healing, and spiritual renewal. Through honest verse, Martin offers encouragement to readers facing their own struggles and searching for light in dark seasons.
New York, NY, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Dark to Light: A Prisoner’s Poetry Journey”: a deeply personal and faith-driven collection of poems that explore loss, repentance, perseverance, and the power of redemption. “Dark to Light: A Prisoner’s Poetry Journey” is the creation of published author, Philip A. Martin. Born in 1988 in Marietta, Ohio, to supportive parents, he had a good upbringing but later made choices that led to repeated struggles with addiction and incarceration. While in prison and facing heartbreak, he turned to poetry and prayer as an emotional outlet, finding hope and personal growth. He now dedicates his work to others in dark places, hoping his journey can offer them light and encouragement.
Martin shares, “The work is a way I can express myself or my views through the words in my poems. I put my feelings, emotions, and thoughts onto paper. I hope you will enjoy reading them, and something I say will inspire you to write your own. The title reflects my life, Dark to Light.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Philip A. Martin’s new book presents a moving compilation of poems centered on faith, forgiveness, personal responsibility, and the search for redemption.
Consumers can purchase “Dark to Light: A Prisoner’s Poetry Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dark to Light: A Prisoner’s Poetry Journey”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
