Annette Vincent’s Newly Released “The Genesis Journey: Part 1” is a Faith-Centered Retelling of Early Biblical Events That Brings Scripture to Life for Adult Readers
“The Genesis Journey: Part 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Annette Vincent is a reflective and creative exploration of the Book of Genesis that blends Scripture with vivid storytelling to deepen readers’ understanding of God’s plan.
Rogue River, OR, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Genesis Journey: Part 1”: an immersive and spiritually inspired retelling of the foundational stories of the Bible. “The Genesis Journey: Part 1” is the creation of published author, Annette Vincent, the second of five children, was raised in a loving family and is known for her strong will, tender heart, generous spirit, and enduring childlike faith in God, which she credits for guiding and sustaining her through life’s many challenges. She lives near the Rogue River in Southern Oregon with her disabled husband, Steve, and together they share a blended family of six adult children and eleven grandchildren. Each summer they host “Camp NaPa,” a lively family festival filled with crafts, games, and food, while the Christmas season finds Annette creating handmade gifts and an ever-growing animated holiday display known as “Vincent Valley.” Though she was not initially an avid reader, discovering books of her own choosing sparked a lifelong love of reading and writing, beginning with journaling in high school that evolved into poetry, prose, and blogging. Her earlier work, “Lessons Learned on Daddy’s Lap,” reflected her deep Christian faith and relationship with God, which continues to shape both her life and writing. Through difficult seasons, journaling and music became sources of comfort and strength, and her blog “If I Walked with Jesus” grew out of her devotional practice of pairing Scripture with imaginative reflections on biblical events. Encouraged by readers and family, Annette is now expanding these faith-centered writings into a series of books that bring biblical stories and lesser-known figures to life for modern readers.
Annette Vincent shares, “Join in the story as we walk through the familiar, and unfamiliar, stories of the Bible. You will find yourself deep in the action as we move from Creation to the choosing of one man to begin a nation. Walk in their shoes, hear their thoughts, and become part of the GREATEST STORY ever told!
These are the Bible stories of old, told for adults. There are some hard places as we go along that are not suitable for little ones’ ears but are important for us to truly grasp—to comprehend the cost to those who walked the path before us.
I pray these stories will bring the Bible to life like never before, and this is just the beginning of our journey. Join in on the rest of the journey through Scripture.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annette Vincent’s new book is an engaging installment to the “Bible Stories for Adults” series that reimagines Scripture with emotional depth and vivid detail for contemporary readers.
Consumers can purchase “The Genesis Journey: Part 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Genesis Journey: Part 1”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
