Michael McDaniel’s Newly Released “STRATIS” Invites Players Into a Richly Imagined Tabletop Role-Playing World
“STRATIS” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael McDaniel is an innovative tabletop role-playing game that blends immersive worldbuilding with flexible, player-driven mechanics for storytellers of every experience level.
Cabot, AR, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “STRATIS”: a dynamic tabletop role-playing experience. “STRATIS” is the creation of published author, Michael McDaniel, who was raised in Heber Springs, Arkansas, where he developed a deep appreciation for both literature and the outdoors. He frequently enjoyed reading at the top of trees, much to his mother’s dismay. His hobbies included swordplay and video gaming, which fueled him with a passion for tabletop role-playing games. Inspired by renowned authors such as Frank Peretti, C. S. Lewis, and J. R. R. Tolkien and supported by his wife, his creativity and storytelling culminated in the book you are holding today. It is his hope that you find as much enjoyment in playing it as he experienced while creating it.
McDaniel shares, “Stratis is a d20 tabletop role-playing game set in an alternate reality, with a unique Mastery and Training mechanic. This publication contains all the essential rules and information necessary for gameplay. The system provides extensive customization options with minimal effort required from players, along with a diverse array of monsters and challenges that a Guide can integrate into the narrative. While it is feasible to play using only pencil and paper, we recommend the use of a battle mat, dice, and representations for creatures and characters, such as miniatures, to enhance the overall experience. This system is well-suited for both experienced players and newcomers, and all participants are welcome.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael McDaniel’s new book delivers a complete role-playing system that invites creativity, collaboration, and adventure.
Consumers can purchase “STRATIS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “STRATIS”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
