Pamela S. Hookham’s Newly Released “It’s Hard to be a Pickel When Everyone Thinks You’re a Dog!” is a Heartfelt Story of Healing, Love, and Unexpected Joy
“It’s Hard to be a Pickel When Everyone Thinks You’re a Dog!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela S. Hookham is an uplifting, inspirational book for any age, that blends personal testimony, Scripture, and humor to reveal how God uses even the smallest gifts to bring comfort and hope.
New York, NY, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “It’s Hard to be a Pickel When Everyone Thinks You’re a Dog!”: a tender and engaging story that celebrates faith, resilience, and God’s perfect timing. “It’s Hard to be a Pickel When Everyone Thinks You’re a Dog!” is the creation of published author, Pamela S. Hookham, who has been married to her husband Bob since 1980 and is the mother of seven children. Her deepest passion is sharing the saving grace of Jesus Christ, shaped by a life marked by grief, hardship, and personal mistakes that ultimately revealed to her the boundless reach of God’s grace and mercy.
Raised in a dysfunctional and abusive home, Pamela longed for unconditional parental love. At age forty-two, after losing her home to a tornado, she found that love when Darrell and Larrene Hagaman entered her life and embraced her as their daughter. Though Darrell passed away in 2013, Larrene remains a steadfast source of support. Pamela also finds joy in her beloved dog, Pickel, who brings happiness to everyone he meets.
Pamela S. Hookham shares, “Pickel was supposed to be a “Frenchie.” But when I saw the deplorable conditions he was in, I scooped him up and hurriedly made the six-hour drive home. He was so little, just nine ounces, and his eyes were not even opened yet and feeding every hour with a dropper. It didn’t take too long before we realized that Pickel was not a Frenchie, but I had grown so in love with him that it didn’t matter. God had truly sent me a precious gift to distract me from my grief. This little creature needed me, and I needed him. Along with the love of Jesus Christ, Pickel gives me a reason to smile and to press forward. God knows exactly what we need.
When asked what breed of dog he is, we just reply, “He’s not a dog, he’s a Pickel!””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela S. Hookham’s new book offers readers of all ages a message of hope, reminding them that God’s grace often arrives in unexpected and delightful ways.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Hard to be a Pickel When Everyone Thinks You’re a Dog!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Hard to be a Pickel When Everyone Thinks You’re a Dog!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
