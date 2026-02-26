Pamela S. Hookham’s Newly Released “It’s Hard to be a Pickel When Everyone Thinks You’re a Dog!” is a Heartfelt Story of Healing, Love, and Unexpected Joy

“It’s Hard to be a Pickel When Everyone Thinks You’re a Dog!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela S. Hookham is an uplifting, inspirational book for any age, that blends personal testimony, Scripture, and humor to reveal how God uses even the smallest gifts to bring comfort and hope.