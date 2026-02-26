Ramón García’s Newly Released “Three Times Free: Autobiographical Story” is a Powerful True Account of Courage, Faith, and the Relentless Pursuit of Freedom
“Three Times Free: Autobiographical Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ramón García is a gripping memoir that chronicles one man’s escape from communist Cuba, his trials in pursuit of liberty, and his ultimate discovery of spiritual freedom through faith.
Silver Spring, MD, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Three Times Free: Autobiographical Story”: an extraordinary narrative of survival, resilience, and redemption. “Three Times Free: Autobiographical Story” is the creation of published author, Ramón García, a Cuban émigré and proud American who escaped communist Cuba in 1963 by hijacking a boat with friends in a daring bid for freedom. After settling in the United States, he built a successful life in Washington, DC, founding Silver Spring Jewelry in 1971 and leading the business for over fifty years alongside his wife, Nereyda, and their children. A man of faith and first-time author, Ramon chronicled his journey in Three Times Free and later produced the award-winning film Assault to Freedom. He has also devoted more than two decades to prison ministry, offering counseling, mentorship, and hope to incarcerated individuals in the DC area.
García shares, “The true story and odyssey of a man who wanted to attain his freedom at all costs. It takes him through a perilous voyage at sea, during which he would rather face the possibility of death than remain enslaved by a totalitarian regime.
In the course of this book, his liberty will be challenged and will cost the teller of this passionate story, Ramon Garcia, to have to recuperate not only his independence but also something much more important, his spiritual freedom, conquered minute by minute behind the bars of several prisons.
Garcia’s testimony takes us through intense moments of struggles, missteps, and redemption in a volume full of experiences almost novelesque, but which are the detailed account of a significant revelation that we may share with the enjoyment of this reading.
“That is why I am three times free, but not as those with liberty as a pretext to do wrong, but as a servant of God.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ramón García’s new book offers readers a moving and unforgettable journey through danger, loss, faith, and renewal, reminding them that true freedom is found not only in escape, but in surrender to God.
Consumers can purchase “Three Times Free: Autobiographical Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Three Times Free: Autobiographical Story”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories