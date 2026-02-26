Marcina Garner’s Newly Released “WE CAN PLAY!” is an Engaging and Accessible Beginner’s Guide That Makes Learning Piano Joyful and Achievable for Young Students
“WE CAN PLAY!: Book 1 of the K.A.M.E.S.E Basic Piano Library” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marcina Garner is a thoughtfully designed instructional book that introduces children to piano fundamentals through creativity, encouragement, and fun.
Westimster, MD, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “WE CAN PLAY!: Book 1 of the K.A.M.E.S.E Basic Piano Library”: an inviting and comprehensive beginner’s piano method that blends clear instruction with imaginative activities to build confidence and musical understanding. “WE CAN PLAY!: Book 1 of the K.A.M.E.S.E Basic Piano Library” is the creation of published author, Marcina Garner, a seasoned piano and voice instructor with over twenty years of experience and a self-employed musician, songwriter, and producer who operates a home-based business, KAMESE Pro. She has produced music for inspirational artists in the Baltimore area, served as minister of music for local churches in Maryland, and independently released multiple albums. Having studied at UMBC and UMD, with a love for jazz, Marcina is passionate about guiding children and adults to find joy in music while building a strong foundation for their artistic growth. She and her husband, Kevin, live in Carroll County, Maryland, where they are raising their two daughters.
Garner shares, “The We Can Piano Method Book is the first in a series for kids. This is a Universal Edition designed for all English-speaking countries outside of the United States, including Canada, the U. K., and Australia. This edition uses the British system of terminology for rhythmic values such as crotchet for quarter note. This course is most effective when used under the direction of a piano teacher or experienced musician.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcina Garner’s new book offers families and teachers a warm, structured, and effective resource for beginning piano study, designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and a lifelong love of music.
Consumers can purchase “WE CAN PLAY!: Book 1 of the K.A.M.E.S.E Basic Piano Library” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “WE CAN PLAY!: Book 1 of the K.A.M.E.S.E Basic Piano Library”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Garner shares, “The We Can Piano Method Book is the first in a series for kids. This is a Universal Edition designed for all English-speaking countries outside of the United States, including Canada, the U. K., and Australia. This edition uses the British system of terminology for rhythmic values such as crotchet for quarter note. This course is most effective when used under the direction of a piano teacher or experienced musician.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcina Garner’s new book offers families and teachers a warm, structured, and effective resource for beginning piano study, designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and a lifelong love of music.
Consumers can purchase “WE CAN PLAY!: Book 1 of the K.A.M.E.S.E Basic Piano Library” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “WE CAN PLAY!: Book 1 of the K.A.M.E.S.E Basic Piano Library”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories