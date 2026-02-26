Marcina Garner’s Newly Released “WE CAN PLAY!” is an Engaging and Accessible Beginner’s Guide That Makes Learning Piano Joyful and Achievable for Young Students

“WE CAN PLAY!: Book 1 of the K.A.M.E.S.E Basic Piano Library” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marcina Garner is a thoughtfully designed instructional book that introduces children to piano fundamentals through creativity, encouragement, and fun.