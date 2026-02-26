Bruce R. Allbright’s Newly Released “HEAVENLY REFLECTIONS” is a Stirring Collection of Faith-Centered Verse Offering Readers Spiritual Insight and Heartfelt Inspiration
“HEAVENLY REFLECTIONS: Christian Poems” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce R. Allbright is a moving compilation of reflective and scripture-rich poems designed to uplift believers and deepen their walk with God.
Pike, NY, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “HEAVENLY REFLECTIONS: Christian Poems”: a powerful collection of spiritually grounded poetry that illuminates timeless biblical truths, celebrates God’s faithfulness, and invites readers to experience renewed hope through verse. “HEAVENLY REFLECTIONS: Christian Poems” is the creation of published author, Bruce R. Allbright. Bruce’s diverse work experience has taken him from western New York to Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, and ultimately back to New York, where he spent ten years as a metal building subcontractor before attending Bible school. Throughout his ministry, he planted three churches, all while maintaining his regular work and modernizing each church building. After caring for his mother for six years, he went on to drive semitrucks in two different countries. Now in retirement, he is constructing his fourth church building and looks forward to future speaking engagements inspired by this book.
Bruce R. Allbright shares, “Bruce has wound the fruit of the Spirit and hundredfold blessings throughout the poems. New Christians to pastors will be filled with hope and comfort as he relates the struggles of old and new testament figures during their trials and victories using an abundant amount of scriptures in each poem. Bruce has found that the poems have led many to a closer walk with the Lord resulting in a fresh new need to go deeper into scripture and personally become more intimate in their walk with God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce R. Allbright’s new book offers a heartfelt and devotionally rich reading experience that encourages reflection, spiritual growth, and a deeper connection to God’s Word. Each poem is crafted to strengthen faith and provide comfort for believers at every stage of their journey.
Consumers can purchase “HEAVENLY REFLECTIONS: Christian Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “HEAVENLY REFLECTIONS: Christian Poems”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bruce R. Allbright shares, “Bruce has wound the fruit of the Spirit and hundredfold blessings throughout the poems. New Christians to pastors will be filled with hope and comfort as he relates the struggles of old and new testament figures during their trials and victories using an abundant amount of scriptures in each poem. Bruce has found that the poems have led many to a closer walk with the Lord resulting in a fresh new need to go deeper into scripture and personally become more intimate in their walk with God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce R. Allbright’s new book offers a heartfelt and devotionally rich reading experience that encourages reflection, spiritual growth, and a deeper connection to God’s Word. Each poem is crafted to strengthen faith and provide comfort for believers at every stage of their journey.
Consumers can purchase “HEAVENLY REFLECTIONS: Christian Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “HEAVENLY REFLECTIONS: Christian Poems”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories