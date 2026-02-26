K. L. Darden’s New Book, "The Twizzle Twist," is a Compelling Mystery Novel That Follows a Special Investigator’s Inquiry Into the Mysterious Death of a Young Boy
New York, NY, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author K. L. Darden, a native of Virginia and a retired Special Agent with the Virginia State Police, has completed her most recent book, “The Twizzle Twist”: a gripping tale that centers around Special Investigator Katherine Grayson, who is assigned to the mysterious death of a young boy in Virginia.
Author K. L. Darden graduated cum laude from Radford University with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance and a minor in Mathematics. After a diversified career in banking and an administrative position in Student Life at a college in Florida, she finally settled in on the profession that brought her the most satisfaction—law enforcement. After a full career in law enforcement and criminal investigations, to include being a polygrapher, she retired to a slower life of helping with the family farming and doing part-time work as an Investigator with the Virginia Parole Board.
“A young boy’s body is found in a quiet neighborhood with no visible signs to indicate the reason for his death. But things are not always as they seem,” writes Darden. “Katherine Grayson, Special Investigator for the Virginia State Police, is all too aware of this. These types of cases are nothing new to her, but they still pull on her emotional heartstrings.
“As Kat digs deeper into the evidence behind the boy’s death, she finds the pit grows bigger and blacker the deeper she goes. Is this what humanity has come to? Will there be any answer to any of this that makes sense? She finds she must lean harder on her colleagues not only for their investigative support but also for their emotional support.”
Published by Fulton Books, K. L. Darden’s book will captivate readers as they follow Grayson’s attempts to find justice for the young victim, no matter how impossible of a case it may seem to be. Drawing upon the author’s own professional experiences, “The Twizzle Twist” is a must-read for fans of the mystery crime genre, promising to keep the pages turning with each shocking twist and revelation.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Twizzle Twist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
