Troy Bush’s New Book, "Numb," is a Gripping Short Story That Follows a Young Boy Whose Love of Scary Movies Leads to a Nightmare
Charlotte, NC, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Troy Bush has completed his first book, “Numb”: a chilling short story that introduces Ed, a five-year-old who discovers a love for scary movies, but it leads to a terrible nightmare.
Author Troy Bush grew up with an imagination that was simply too wild for someplace like Chittenango, New York. His family didn’t always know how to handle it. He came up with all these crazy stories and would perform them in his backyard and front yard, usually dressed up in some elaborate costume. Little did he know that these little playtime sessions would inform his future goal of becoming a successful fiction writer.
He took his talent to Central Piedmont Community College and UNCW, where he studied creative writing and earned a bachelor’s in fine arts in 2019. Since then, he has struggled with finishing big projects in the hopes of putting himself on the map. But he could never get them to a shareable state—at least, not one that made him comfortable. He has a love-hate relationship with his perfectionism. He realized he had to make things easier on himself, so he decided to write shorter stories. The only problem was that he didn’t know where to start. Until he remembered a certain nightmare he had when he was five, and that very nightmare inspired the one you’re holding in your hands right now.
Bush writes, “Around the same time, I discovered a love for the books by Stephen King. In particular, his novels “The Shining,” “CUJO,” and “Misery.” Especially Misery! Admittedly, I didn’t read them at the time. But I watched their film adaptations and researched the books themselves. I’m a much better reader now than I was then. Even though I initially thought they gave me a love of horror, I realized later on that my love for horror was always there. Which I can also attribute to my parents since they showed me JAWS, Alien, Tremors, and Predator between the ages of five and seven. With all these films and books in mind, I grew an affinity for small-scale stories with one to two—sometimes three—locations, a few characters, and a simple storyline. Throw in some extended conversations and some over-the-top violence, and I found what worked for me. But I learned to never be violent for the sake of it. It needs to be a tool to develop characters and progress the story. But I also make it bloody. It took a long time to find the stories that worked for me. Try a decade and a half.”
Published by Fulton Books, Troy Bush’s book explores how life can imitate art.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Numb” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
