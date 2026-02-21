Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 5th Assured Logistics Summit
Logistics leaders to convene May 12–13, 2026 in Washington, D.C.
Washington D.C., DC, February 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As near-peer competitors and non-state adversaries increasingly target supply chains, transportation networks, and global sustainment infrastructure, the need for resilient, agile, and assured logistics has never been more critical. To this end, Defense Strategies Institute is excited to announce the upcoming Assured Logistics Summit taking place May 12–13, 2026 in Washington, DC.
The 2026 Summit will gather senior leaders and decision-makers from across the Department of War, military services, combatant commands, federal agencies, industry partners, and academia to address the evolving challenges facing defense logistics and sustainment operations. This forum will emphasize efforts towards strengthening supply chain resilience, enhancing operational readiness, leveraging data-driven logistics technologies, and ensuring the Joint Force can project and sustain power in contested and disrupted environments.
2026 Confirmed Speakers
· Lynn Kohl, SES, Vice Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support
· Joe Brooks, SES, Executive Director for Regional Sustainment, Office of the Secretary of War for Sustainment
· Lt Gen Leonard Kosinski, USAF (Ret.) Chief Strategy Officer, Air Space Intelligence; Former Director for Logistics, J-4, Joint Staff
· RADM Doug Noble, Jr, (Ret.), Former Director of Logistics & Engineering, DLA Logistics Operations
· Jennifer Swanson, VP, Digital & Next-Gen Solutions, Cypress International
· Aaron Johns, VP, Digital Solutions, Siemens Government Technologies
· Jerry McGinn, Center for the Industrial Base & Senior Fellow, Defense & Security Department, CSIS
· Dr. Bradley Martin, Senior Policy Researcher, RAND Corporation
· Chris Gramstorff, Principal Logistics Engineer, MITRE
· Kevin Sampels, Board of Directors, Institute for Defense & Business
· Chris Gramstorff, Principal Logistics Engineer, MITRE
· Dan Fata, DSI Advisory Board Member
· (Moderator) Guy Beougher, Vice President of DoD/Federal Logistics, Supply Chain and Energy, Cypress International
2026 Topics of Discussion Will Include:
· Sustaining joint force readiness & mobility by integrating global contested logistics posture across the DoW
· Ensuring seamless resupply & operational continuity in contested environments to maximize warfighter lethality
· AI & data-driven logistics transforming military sustainment
· Modernizing defense acquisition & revitalizing the defense industrial base through speed & execution
· Enabling resilient operations in contested environments through the regional sustainment framework
· Enhancing the readiness, resilience, & efficiency of the global defense supply chain
· Sustaining the force: strategic logistics & material readiness
· Enabling total Army readiness: modernizing logistics & sustainment for the future force
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more, please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org
Active military and government personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Assured Logistics Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://logistics.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Nikole Barto at nbarto@dsigroup.org
Nikole Barto
https://logistics.dsigroup.org/
