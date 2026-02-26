Author Charlotte Humphrey’s New Book, "I Wouldn’t Tell a Soul: Don’t Tell a Soul," is a Stirring Series Exploring Choices, Faith, & the Enduring Power of Spiritual Truth
Recent release “I Wouldn’t Tell a Soul: Don’t Tell a Soul” from Newman Springs Publishing author Charlotte Humphrey is a captivating series that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects upon life choices, planning, accountability, and survival. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Humphrey weaves a powerful collection that will inspire readers to remain grateful for God’s mercy.
Memphis, TN, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charlotte Humphrey, who holds a nursing assistant associate degree and works as a mail-processing clerk operator for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Memphis, has completed her new book, “I Wouldn’t Tell a Soul: Don’t Tell a Soul”: a thought-provoking reflection on choice, faith, responsibility, and the human condition.
Humphrey writes, “Despite choices, || Planning is essential. || Life choices are held to account. || Human beings do exist. || People are not foam bubble wrap with funnel cake purse strings without means of survival.
“Revenue is what this world is made of and willingly plan to execute human beings from successful means of family, financial growth…
“Sense of respect, || Sense of well-being, || Sense of health, || Sense of contentment, || Sense of reality || Does exist.
“The only thing better than || Guaranteed income for life is || Guaranteed the Lord’s Word.
“Grateful for the infinite thought and wisdom that our Lord has expended upon us and our creation, preservation, and redemption.
“The mere list is wonderful: || Riches of goodness || Riches of forbearance and long-suffering || Riches of mercy || Riches both of wisdom and knowledge exceeding riches of grace and riches of glory || And His own words say, ‘All are yours!’
“He gives us ‘hidden riches of secret places’ now, but by and by, He will give us more, and the glorified intellect will be filled continually out of these treasures of wisdom and knowledge.
“I am grateful.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Charlotte Humphrey’s enthralling collection will resonate with readers from all walks of life, reminding them to take time to reflect and reconnect with their personal spiritual truths while navigating life’s trials and choices.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Wouldn’t Tell a Soul: Don’t Tell a Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
