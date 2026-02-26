Author Fast Eddie Holland’s New Book, "Alaska's Bering Sea Fisherman Stories," Takes Readers on a Thrilling Forty-Year Journey Through the Bering Sea and Pacific Ocean
Recent release “Alaska's Bering Sea Fisherman Stories” from Newman Springs Publishing author Fast Eddie Holland is a riveting nonfiction account that chronicles the author’s forty-year journey over the Bering Sea and the Pacific Ocean as a commercial fisherman, starting out of Seattle, Washington, on the salmon troller known as the Jackie Bell.
La Pine, OR, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fast Eddie Holland has completed his new book, “Alaska's Bering Sea Fisherman Stories”: a fascinating collection of stories from the author’s journals during his experience fishing all over the Bering Sea and the Pacific Ocean for four decades.
Author Fast Eddie Holland was born in Portland, Oregon, and started fishing with his father, Jasper, and older brother, Ernie, off the west coast Washington State. As a youngster, he was fascinated by the sea and all the wonders Mother Nature held. He started snow ski racing thanks to his father and his mother, and he became an elite ski racer by the time he was sixteen years of age. He always had a fascination with the great Alaska as he was growing up in Portland.
“When I was eighteen, I had a big fascination about Alaska, so I asked my friend Smitty—Harrison Smith—about a fishing job in Alaska,” writes Holland. “He told me he could get me a job. So I went up to Seattle, Washington, to get on the Jackie Bell, a fifty-eight-foot salmon troller, to go up the Inside Passage, heading up to Sitka, to commercial fish in the Fairweather Range. We were fishing for Chinook salmon. This is where my forty-year journey started.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Fast Eddie Holland’s engaging series will captivate readers as they witness an up-close and personal look into the world of Alaskan fishing and what it takes to survive in such a profession. Deeply personal and candid, “Alaska’s Bering Sea Fisherman Stories” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Alaska's Bering Sea Fisherman Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
