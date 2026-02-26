Author Allan Spencer’s New Book, "The Triumph at the Black Fortress," Centers Around a Knight, an Elf, and Their Companion on a Quest to Defeat the Dark Lord

Recent release “The Triumph at the Black Fortress” from Newman Springs Publishing author Allan Spencer is a gripping novel that follows a knight, an elf, and their companion who team up to save Lady Danielle from the Dark Lord and Satan. Along the way, the trio will find themselves tested in many ways that could spell their failure and Lady Danielle’s doom.