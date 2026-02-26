Author Allan Spencer’s New Book, "The Triumph at the Black Fortress," Centers Around a Knight, an Elf, and Their Companion on a Quest to Defeat the Dark Lord
Recent release “The Triumph at the Black Fortress” from Newman Springs Publishing author Allan Spencer is a gripping novel that follows a knight, an elf, and their companion who team up to save Lady Danielle from the Dark Lord and Satan. Along the way, the trio will find themselves tested in many ways that could spell their failure and Lady Danielle’s doom.
Birmingham, AL, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Allan Spencer, who holds a purple belt in Tae Kwon Do and enjoys Japanese Karate, playing guitar, and model rockets, has completed his new book, “The Triumph at the Black Fortress”: a captivating tale of a knight and an elf who team up to battle the forces of darkness to rescue Lady Danielle.
“‘The Triumph at the Black Fortress’ was based on the book of Revelation in the Scriptures,” writes Spencer. “About a knight, an elf, and their companion who are on a quest to secure the Lady Danielle from the dark Lord and Satan, who is destroyed in the end.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Allan Spencer’s enthralling tale will invite readers to follow along on this classic tale of good versus evil as the forces of light face off against Satan and his dark minions. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Triumph at the Black Fortress” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “The Triumph at the Black Fortress” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
