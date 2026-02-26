Authors Reverend Alfred Larson and Carrie Larson’s New Book, "It Seems Like I Passed You Somewhere Today," Recounts the Life of a Retired Pastor & His Journey with Faith
Recent release “It Seems Like I Passed You Somewhere Today: A Pastor's Journey of Faith” from Covenant Books authors Reverend Alfred Larson and Carrie Larson is a stirring and thought-provoking memoir that invites readers to follow along as Reverend Larson reflects on his path through life, from his upbringing and raising a family to his career as a pastor and later retirement.
Jasper, GA, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reverend Alfred Larson, a pastor of forty years who ministered all across the state of George, and his niece, Carrie Larson, have completed their new book, “It Seems Like I Passed You Somewhere Today: A Pastor's Journey of Faith”: a stirring memoir that follows Reverend Larson’s life from childhood to retirement.
Author Reverend Alfred Larson was born in Schenectady, New York and, along with his late wife, Barbara, raised three children. In his retirement years, he taught Bible studies at his local church, was involved in the men’s group, and was active in serving the community. He currently lives in a small town in Georgia.
Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Carrie Larson has been active in various churches teaching children’s classes, singing in different church choirs and worship teams. She has raised four children. and enjoys sewing, machine embroidery designs, computer graphics, and helping her father.
Reverend Larson shares, “This book was written at the request of my daughter Toni Waters because she said she really didn’t know much about my early life growing up in the pre-WWII days. She knew bits and pieces of my sea voyages at the age of fifteen with the Merchant Marines in that war and wanted to know how that was possible. And how it all ended up with our family being in the ministry serving God. Then my adopted daughter Bonnie joined in and bought a starter writing kit and said, ‘Start writing, Dad.’ I was reluctant to write the book for a long time. Finally, I took up the pad and pen and started writing it. My intent for writing this book is for my family, friends, and entertainment, but if the information contained in this book helps anyone find a closer relationship with God, I would be very happy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Reverend Alfred Larson and Carrie Larson’s new book will resonate with readers as they follow along on the author’s reflections that expertly weave together both humor and sincerity. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “It Seems Like I Passed You Somewhere Today: A Pastor's Journey of Faith” is sure to inspire readers with each turn of the page, encouraged by the author’s faith in the Lord at every step of the way.
Readers can purchase “It Seems Like I Passed You Somewhere Today: A Pastor's Journey of Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
