Authors Reverend Alfred Larson and Carrie Larson’s New Book, "It Seems Like I Passed You Somewhere Today," Recounts the Life of a Retired Pastor & His Journey with Faith

Recent release “It Seems Like I Passed You Somewhere Today: A Pastor's Journey of Faith” from Covenant Books authors Reverend Alfred Larson and Carrie Larson is a stirring and thought-provoking memoir that invites readers to follow along as Reverend Larson reflects on his path through life, from his upbringing and raising a family to his career as a pastor and later retirement.