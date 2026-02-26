Author K. N. Woolstenhulme’s New Book, "If You Will Listen, We Can Talk About Anything," Chronicles the Author’s Journey to Find Healing and Strength Amidst Her Struggles
Recent release “If You Will Listen, We Can Talk About Anything” from Covenant Books author K. N. Woolstenhulme is a powerful memoir that documents the struggles and trials the author faced, revealing how she found the strength to overcome it all and find herself once more. Through sharing her story, Woolstenhulme aims to help others facing a similar path, inspiring hope and courage within them.
Afton, WY, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- K. N. Woolstenhulme, who resides with her husband and dog in a small town in Wyoming, has completed her new book, “If You Will Listen, We Can Talk About Anything”: a compelling true account that explores the trails the author endured throughout her life, and how she triumphed over the pain in order to take back control and break free from her past in order to move forward.
“They say that your life, your struggle, your story will someday be someone else’s survival guide. It’s true! And here it is,” writes Woolstenhulme. “There were days I could not eat, I could not sleep. It was all I could do to keep breathing. But I could pray, and I had a pen. Somehow, by writing and sorting my thoughts, I found the clarity to keep going. Somehow I felt that my story might help someone else. While I was in the middle of it, I only caught tiny glimpses of how much the writing actually helped me. I can tell you now, this book saved my life! It wasn’t just the writing, but editing and rereading my own story to see the lessons. I could see myself learning empathy. I could see how the fear had settled down because of gratitude and forgiveness. In the end, I could see how I wanted to survive to give this gift to anyone else who may be struggling alone in the dark. This is a book about how I wrote the book that saved my life.
“I hope this book can give people the courage to see things a little differently, to talk about things they’ve been afraid to say, to listen with an open mind and possibly view things from another person’s perspective. And most of all, I hope it gives us an opportunity to change. We could do so much good if only we were willing to. I hope this book starts conversations where people can talk and listen and promote positive changes. This book argues with itself a few times, because I propose the idea that you can change your mind, and that’s okay. This book is about talking and listening and loving and seeking truth and change.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, K. N. Woolstenhulme’s new book is a stirring and deeply personal account that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping audiences find solutions and seek out change in order to find their own light and a brighter tomorrow.
Readers can purchase “If You Will Listen, We Can Talk About Anything” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“They say that your life, your struggle, your story will someday be someone else’s survival guide. It’s true! And here it is,” writes Woolstenhulme. “There were days I could not eat, I could not sleep. It was all I could do to keep breathing. But I could pray, and I had a pen. Somehow, by writing and sorting my thoughts, I found the clarity to keep going. Somehow I felt that my story might help someone else. While I was in the middle of it, I only caught tiny glimpses of how much the writing actually helped me. I can tell you now, this book saved my life! It wasn’t just the writing, but editing and rereading my own story to see the lessons. I could see myself learning empathy. I could see how the fear had settled down because of gratitude and forgiveness. In the end, I could see how I wanted to survive to give this gift to anyone else who may be struggling alone in the dark. This is a book about how I wrote the book that saved my life.
“I hope this book can give people the courage to see things a little differently, to talk about things they’ve been afraid to say, to listen with an open mind and possibly view things from another person’s perspective. And most of all, I hope it gives us an opportunity to change. We could do so much good if only we were willing to. I hope this book starts conversations where people can talk and listen and promote positive changes. This book argues with itself a few times, because I propose the idea that you can change your mind, and that’s okay. This book is about talking and listening and loving and seeking truth and change.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, K. N. Woolstenhulme’s new book is a stirring and deeply personal account that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping audiences find solutions and seek out change in order to find their own light and a brighter tomorrow.
Readers can purchase “If You Will Listen, We Can Talk About Anything” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories