Author Aaron Long’s New Book, "Dots and Dashes: How It All Began!" is a Fascinating Collection of the Author’s Theories and Philosophies Concerning Reality
Recent release “Dots and Dashes: How It All Began!” from Covenant Books author Aaron Long is an enlightening collection of the author’s own theories and perspectives on reality, and the hidden meanings that can be found for those willing to look beyond the surface level. Delving into complex subjects and ideas, Long shares this work to help others see the world through his lens.
Winnfield, LA, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Aaron Long, a native of Ohio and a loving father of four, has completed his new book, “Dots and Dashes: How It All Began!”: a compelling read that shares the author’s theories about reality and his unique perspectives of the world around him.
“The ideas and concepts that I plan to discuss in this story might sound crazy or even ridiculous to some,” writes Long. “Trust me, I’ve had firsthand accounts of this—even to the point where it’s gotten hostile. I understand people don’t like having their reality flipped upside down. My thoughts, though, are that by adopting this outlook, we will be able to achieve things we once thought were impossible.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Aaron Long’s new book is sure to captivate readers as they discover a bold and unique new way of looking at the world to decipher the mysteries of reality all around them.
Readers can purchase “Dots and Dashes: How It All Began!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories