Author Aaron Long’s New Book, "Dots and Dashes: How It All Began!" is a Fascinating Collection of the Author’s Theories and Philosophies Concerning Reality

Recent release “Dots and Dashes: How It All Began!” from Covenant Books author Aaron Long is an enlightening collection of the author’s own theories and perspectives on reality, and the hidden meanings that can be found for those willing to look beyond the surface level. Delving into complex subjects and ideas, Long shares this work to help others see the world through his lens.