Author John A. Snider’s New Book, "This Changed Everything," is a Brilliant Account That Explores the Author’s Lifelong Passion and Appreciation for Hunting

Recent release “This Changed Everything” from Covenant Books author John A. Snider explores how one chance meeting in 1966 changed the trajectory of the author's life, fulfilling his desire to hunt and experience the outdoors. From his earliest hunting memories to family hunting trips shared with his children, Snider offers a deeply personal self-portrait shaped by a love of hunting.