Author John A. Snider’s New Book, "This Changed Everything," is a Brilliant Account That Explores the Author’s Lifelong Passion and Appreciation for Hunting
Recent release “This Changed Everything” from Covenant Books author John A. Snider explores how one chance meeting in 1966 changed the trajectory of the author's life, fulfilling his desire to hunt and experience the outdoors. From his earliest hunting memories to family hunting trips shared with his children, Snider offers a deeply personal self-portrait shaped by a love of hunting.
Greencastle, PA, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John A. Snider has completed his new book, “This Changed Everything”: a stirring memoir that documents how one fateful encounter in 1966 led to nearly sixty years of hunting trips from Pennsylvania to Montana that the author shared with his family, beginning as a young child and later with his own children and nephew.
In “This Changed Everything,” author John A. Snider shares the many exciting adventures he shared with his three sons, his brother, and his nephew as they bond over their love of hunting. From the learning curves of their early years, through the highly successful latter years, the fast-moving chapters contain inspiration, entertainment, information, highs and lows, and helpful hunting tips.
In a foreword for the book, John’s nephew Bradley Snider writes, “When I first started hunting with my Uncle John, I didn’t yet appreciate the story I was stepping into—one already decades in the making. The pages that follow capture his journey from a wide-eyed farm boy who could only watch others hunt, to a man who built a lifetime of adventures in the woods.
“Reading these stories, I see not just his hunts, but his character—persistent, resourceful, competitive, and always grateful for the opportunity to be outdoors. He has hunted through lean years and fat years, celebrated others’ successes as much as his own, and is now keeping the joy alive for the next generation.
“For me, these pages are more than a hunting log—they’re a family album in camouflage. They remind me that the greatest things we harvest in the woods aren’t measured in inches of antler, but in the miles walked, the memories shared, and the bonds forged under the canopy of God’s creation. I’m proud to have my name appear in these pages, and thankful to have shared the trail with the man who wrote them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John A. Snider’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to slow down and appreciate the incredible beauty of nature and God’s creation that everyone is blessed to enjoy.
Readers can purchase “This Changed Everything” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
