Author Gene F. Ostrom, Ph.D.’s New Book, "Consciousness of Death and Its Implications," Examines the Profound Impact Awareness of One’s Mortality Can Have on Their Life
Recent release “Consciousness of Death and Its Implications” from Covenant Books author Gene F. Ostrom, Ph.D. is a unique and compelling series that explores the impact that being aware of one’s mortality can have on their lives. Inspired by a particular death in the author’s family, Dr. Ostrom invites readers to reflect on this revelation and what their future death means to them.
Annapolis, MD, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gene F. Ostrom, Ph.D., a retired clinical psychologist with forty years of experience as both a therapist and administrator, has completed his new book, “Consciousness of Death and Its Implications”: a thought-provoking read that examines how understanding and awareness of one’s mortality can have a lasting effect on one’s life.
In “Consciousness of Death and Its Implications,” author Gene F. Ostrom, Ph.D. recalls how a recent realization of early events in his life triggered by his ongoing life review led him to recall, from early memory, events he seemingly forgot but hadn’t. The surprise extended to awakening to the emotional impact those memories had and their meaning. He realized how significant the effects extended to his immediate family and subsequent generations. For him, it was life-changing and had been for them without their awareness.
With extensive research of readily available sources, there were many revelations about such subjects as the denial of death and the impact that had on individuals’ lives. A picture unfolded about the meaningful effects increased by new knowledge. The conclusion clearly supports there being the likelihood of a positive future.
“A particular death in my family had a long and wide effect, reaching later generations without those affected having a full understanding,” writes Dr. Ostrom. “There were other meaningful deaths within the family both preceding and following this particular one but not reaching this magnitude. After many years following the event, it finally came to my mind, when at ninety-six years old, what was so distinctive of this singular happening. The revelation came with a rereading of a book about the handling and mishandling of grief. The book was one by Carol Staudacher titled ‘A Time to Grieve’. (The edition appeared in 1994.) She noted that there is time when ‘grief makes us view our lives differently...our vision expands to offer us alternative ways in which to live our lives successfully.’”
The author continues, “There are two parts to this reflection upon death. One is the psychological effects I had become aware of that bridged generations. The other part is the phenomenon of people’s deaths. Humans are the only beings who become aware of their inevitable fate of dying, as far as we know. It is an event they can contemplate as happening to them. What bearing does that consequence have upon their lives?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gene F. Ostrom, Ph.D.’s new book will take readers on a difficult yet eye-opening journey to explore what a consciousness of death truly means and how one’s life can be truly transformed through an acknowledgement of their own mortality.
Readers can purchase “Consciousness of Death and Its Implications” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
