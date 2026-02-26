Author Gene F. Ostrom, Ph.D.’s New Book, "Consciousness of Death and Its Implications," Examines the Profound Impact Awareness of One’s Mortality Can Have on Their Life

Recent release “Consciousness of Death and Its Implications” from Covenant Books author Gene F. Ostrom, Ph.D. is a unique and compelling series that explores the impact that being aware of one’s mortality can have on their lives. Inspired by a particular death in the author’s family, Dr. Ostrom invites readers to reflect on this revelation and what their future death means to them.