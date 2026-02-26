Author Nyle Monismith’s New Book, "Cup's Adventures," is a Charming Collection of Three Books Inspired by the Author’s Experiences as a Grandfather
Recent release “Cup's Adventures” from Covenant Books author Nyle Monismith is a captivating series of three books that center around the author’s adventures as a grandfather. From going fishing with his granddaughter to adventures with his special man bag, “Cup’s Adventures” promises to capture hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages.
Carlisle, PA, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nyle Monismith, an educator for forty years who is currently retired and lives in Carlisle, Pennsylvania with his wife, Janice, has completed his new book, “Cup's Adventures”: a riveting series of stories from the author’s life and the many wonderful adventures he has shared with his grandchildren.
“What is a Cup, no who is Cup?” writes Monismith. “Cup is actually a grandfather to Adriana, Brooks, Lyla Grace, and Meryn. These are the four youngest grandchildren and all have played a part in his first two books and now Manny, Cup's Man Bag, is the 'star' of his third book entitled ‘Cup's Man Bag’. All three books came from real experiences with Nyle's younger grandchildren, and his adventures with Manny, his man bag. Being around his grandchildren has been a great joy to him and his wife, Janice, who has played a big part in his writing and proofreading. ‘Cup's Man Bag’ provided the opportunity to express how God has really played a huge part in seeing that nothing has ever been stolen from his man bag. This is truly amazing when you think that Manny has been left behind in bathrooms, porta johns, restaurants, and even on top of a car roof. Yet, Manny has never had anything stolen from him. That is truly amazing, but God is amazing!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nyle Monismith’s new book is a collection of three books entitled “Cup’s Bad Day,” “Cup Goes Babysitting,” and “Cup’s Man Bag,” which are all based on real life experiences. With colorful artwork from illustrator Scott Rhoads, “Cup’s Adventures” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring grandparents and grandchildren to build their own special adventures together just like Cup.
Readers can purchase “Cup's Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
