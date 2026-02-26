Author Julie Bajda’s New Book, "Old Rusty Is on the Prowl," Follows a Family Trying to Make Sure the Animals in Their Garden Are Protected from a Cat
Recent release “Old Rusty Is on the Prowl” from Page Publishing author Julie Bajda is a soothing children’s story that transports young readers and listeners to a beautiful garden filled with animals.
Olmsted Falls, OH, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Julie Bajda, who dedicated fifty years of her life teaching for North Ridgeville City Schools in northeastern Ohio, completed her book, “Old Rusty Is on the Prowl”: an enchanting children’s story about a family trying to teach a cat not to scare off the other animals who visit their garden.
Author Julie Bajda retired in 2009 after teaching full-time for thirty-five years. After another fifteen years as a substitute teacher, Julie officially retired in April 2023. Julie enjoyed gardening and spending time in nature, including hikes and birdwatching. This was Julie’s second book with Page Publishing. Her first book, Mother Nature’s Party, was published in the summer of 2023. Julie hoped that her stories would encourage young readers to respect and appreciate nature. Traveling and learning about people and their cultures was another one of Julie’s interests. She enjoyed visiting relatives in Poland and the United Kingdom.
Julie wrote, “The Britt family had a lovely garden. Colorful flowers grew all around. They were red, orange, yellow, blue, violet, and pink. They made the garden look like a rainbow of flowers.”
She continued, “A large oak tree stood at the edge of the meadow, which was just behind the
garden. The tree provided welcome shade on hot summer days. It was also a shelter
for many of the visitors that came to the Britts’ garden.”
Published by Page Publishing, Julie Bajda’s whimsical book features eye-catching illustrations that help to bring the story’s memorable characters to life.
Readers who wish to experience this pleasant work can purchase “Old Rusty Is on the Prowl” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
