Author Waverly Wheeler’s New Book, "Beat the Devil," is an Educational Work Full of Life Experiences, Advice, and Awareness
Recent release “Beat the Devil” from Page Publishing author Waverly Wheeler inspires readers to make better choices that lead to living a more perfect life, even for those who have faced many of life’s difficulties up to this point.
Westminster, CA, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Waverly Wheeler, who is passionate about making a difference in the lives of others, has completed his new book, “Beat the Devil”: an eye-opener for readers who desire change but may have had a difficult time reaching that point. The insightful awareness that comes from “Beat the Devil” is a testimony of what is possible, although no nation may have ever considered it or considered it to be doable; it has been done by one man.
Author Waverly Wheeler writes, “From our core beginnings, we grew from being dependent on others to becoming an independent country at whatever cost stood before us. This unfolding resulted from how we were treated by the nation we traveled from. It became clear that we could be independent and did not have to tolerate any treatment by an outside nation to the nation that was clearly becoming our home. It must have been overwhelming to think an underdeveloped nation could withstand and defeat an advanced nation that had already stood the test of time.”
Published by Page Publishing, Waverly Wheeler’s enlightening creation is designed to bring awareness to the fact that world leaders are inspired to do the unthinkable.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase "Beat the Devil" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
