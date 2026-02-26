Author Elizabeth Betty’s New Book, "The Winged Beauty and the Corrupted Beast," Features Star-Crossed Lovers Who Go on a Journey Together to Survive
Recent release “The Winged Beauty and the Corrupted Beast” from Page Publishing author Elizabeth Betty dares readers to discover whether the star-crossed lovers will overcome the obstacles in their path or if they will die trying.
New York, NY, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Betty, originally from a small town in Missouri, has completed her new book, “The Winged Beauty and the Corrupted Beast”: an imaginative story that introduces Callie, who has always thought life is just test tubes, shots, and torture, and Griffin, who has always thought life would forever be lonely after being cursed by his own mother.
When Griffin meets Callie and discovers she is experiencing the same pain inflicted by her own mother, he can’t help but break his oath to never get close to someone again.
Author Elizabeth Betty started writing at the age of fifteen and never stopped. She now lives in Arizona with her loving partner and five dogs. She lives a life full of great adventures and hopes she can inspire readers to pursue their own adventures.
Betty writes, “Gasping for air, my eyes flutter open. A blinding white light invades them. I try lifting my hands to block it, but I can’t move my muscles. It feels as if a ton of bricks are binding my wrists and ankles, weighing them down. Even my torso strains against a heavy weight. Instinctively, I blink several times to adjust to the light; finally, I can see the figures moving all around me: my mother; Dr. Palmer, a taller male wearing a lab coat and a short haircut, his eyes a piercing blue that scares me; Dr. Waller, an older male with darker skin tone and deep brown eyes; and Dr. Kerr, a lanky woman with dark brown hair kept short and Mom’s favorite. My mother leans over me and smiles her fake smile. Her red hair, cut in a bob, hangs down over her chin. She is tall, with green eyes and fair skin.”
Published by Page Publishing, Elizabeth Betty’s interesting tale beckons readers to find out what happens when a savior trip turns into a bond that neither one thought they were allowed to have.
Readers who wish to experience this striking work can purchase “The Winged Beauty and the Corrupted Beast” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
