Marcia Prosco Daunis’ New Book, "John Henry Holt, Apprentice," is an Inspiring Tale on How Courage and Dedication Can Turn Humble Beginnings Into Remarkable Success
Recent release “John Henry Holt, Apprentice” from Page Publishing author Marcia Prosco Daunis is a deeply resonating work that celebrates the power of hard work, perseverance, and the courage to chase one’s dreams.
Lowell, MA, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marcia Prosco Daunis, a born storyteller; has completed her new book, “John Henry Holt, Apprentice”: a coming-of-age read that follows a young boy and his humble beginnings as a laborer in a carpenter’s shop to his rise as an apprentice.
Set against the contrast of rural simplicity and town life, Daunis’ work is a timeless reminder that true success is built not by circumstance, but by courage, hard work, and an unwavering spirit.
Obama shares, “John Henry Holt, Apprentice is a story of a farm boy who leaves his family to work in town, starting as a laborer in a carpentry/cabinetmaker’s shop, and his journey to become a carpenter’s apprentice. Life in town is different than on the farm—as well as in the nearby Indian village.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marcia Prosco Daunis’ uplifting narrative captures a powerful message: that every humble beginning holds the promise of greatness for those who persevere.
Discover a heartwarming story of hope and ambition — a must-read for all dreamers.
Readers who wish to experience this motivating work can purchase “John Henry Holt, Apprentice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Set against the contrast of rural simplicity and town life, Daunis’ work is a timeless reminder that true success is built not by circumstance, but by courage, hard work, and an unwavering spirit.
Obama shares, “John Henry Holt, Apprentice is a story of a farm boy who leaves his family to work in town, starting as a laborer in a carpentry/cabinetmaker’s shop, and his journey to become a carpenter’s apprentice. Life in town is different than on the farm—as well as in the nearby Indian village.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marcia Prosco Daunis’ uplifting narrative captures a powerful message: that every humble beginning holds the promise of greatness for those who persevere.
Discover a heartwarming story of hope and ambition — a must-read for all dreamers.
Readers who wish to experience this motivating work can purchase “John Henry Holt, Apprentice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories