Minor Fire Contained at All About Storage; No Injuries Reported
Concord, NC, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- All About Storage Concord, a property managed by Absolute Storage Management, experienced a fire over the weekend that impacted 16 storage units at the Annex location (290 Warren C. Coleman Blvd). The incident was quickly contained.
Emergency responders acted swiftly to secure the area, and Absolute Storage Management immediately began working with affected tenants to provide support and outline next steps. The remainder of the property, including the main location and Webb Road Annex, remains fully operational.
Following the incident, security was promptly restored to the affected area. Absolute Storage Management ensured measures were taken to keep the property fully secured at all times, and no tenants’ possessions were ever at risk of unauthorized access or outside intrusion. Protecting our customers’ belongings and maintaining a secure environment remains our highest priority.
All About Storage Concord and Absolute Storage Management remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for tenants and appreciate the quick response from emergency personnel, as well as the patience and understanding of customers during this time.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
