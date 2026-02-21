Horror Realm Con Expands in 2026
Annual Pittsburgh horror convention moves to a new location with largest guest list to date.
Pittsburgh, PA, February 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Horror Realm Con, an annual horror fan convention in Pittsburgh, PA, is moving to a larger venue in 2026 and will feature its largest guest list to date. Growth over the last few years necessitated a move to the DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh Green Tree hotel. The larger space will allow all guests and vendors to be in one location, making it easier for fans to meet their favorite horror celebrities and shop the more than 40 horror-themed vendors at the show.
Horror Realm Con will take place on Friday, February 27, 2026, through Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh Greentree hotel, located at 500 Mansfield Avenue in Crafton (Pittsburgh, PA 15205).
The guest list this year is the largest in the show’s history and features new guests, returning favorites, and well-known horror icons as well as cast members of the more recent Terrifier franchise. Guests include:
· Pittsburgh’s own Greg Nicotero, a master of makeup and special effects and a driving force behind The Walking Dead television series
· Clint Howard, a veteran of television and films including as a child actor in The Andy Griffith Show and Gentle Ben. He’s best know to horror fans as the star of the Ice Cream Man and recently in Terrifier 4.
· William Katt, star of Carrie, House and television’s The Greatest American Hero
· Rhonda Shear, a television personality, comedienne, actress and entrepreneur who is known to many as the host of the 1990s USA network show Up All Night
· Eduardo Sanchez, co-director and writer of The Blair Witch Project, one of the first films in the found footage horror subgenre
· Andrew Divoff, best known to horror fans for playing the evil Djinn/Nathaniel Demarest in the first two Wishmaster films
· Academy Award winning sound designer and composer Alan Howarth, whose work includes collaborations with John Carpenter on many soundtracks. Mr. Howarth will be performing at a special concert event on Saturday evening at the convention.
· Jeffrey Kramer, who appeared as Deputy Hendricks in Jaws and Jaws 2. He is also a producer who has won Emmy awards for The Practice and Ally McBeal.
· Christine Elise, known as Kyle from the Child’s Play film series. She also appeared as Emily Valentine on Beverly Hills 90210 and Harper Tracy on ER.
· Dana DeLorenzo, who starred as Kelly Maxwell in the horror comedy series Ash vs. Evil Dead
· Jennifer Jostyn, known for House of 1000 Corpses and Deep Impact
· Antonella Rose, Alexa Blair and Mason Mecartea from Terrifier 3
· Legendary stunt performer and actor Don Shanks (Halloween 5, Planet Terror, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift)
· Cast members from the Silent Night Deadly Night film series – Eric Freeman, Robert Brian Wilson and Tara Buckman
· AEW wrestling superstar Allie, also known as The Bunny
Returning guests:
· Icons Bill Moseley and Caroline Williams, both with large film resumes who appeared together in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
· Derek Mears, actor and stuntman known for playing Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th (2009)
· The Grimm Life Collective, hosts of a popular You Tube show that visits real-life horror locations, famous graves and true crime locations
· Felissa Rose, a prolific actress best known for her role as Angela in Sleepaway Camp
Show hours are:
· Friday – 5 PM to 10 PM
· Saturday – 10 AM to 7 PM
· Sunday – 11 AM to 5 PM
In addition to the guest and vendor room, Horror Realm features films, Q&A panels with guests, a horror tattoo contest, the Horror Match Game, Scaryoke and a Slasher Soiree after party.
Admission tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. Visit www.horrorrealmcon.com for a complete list of guests, pricing and event schedules.
