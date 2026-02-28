Wellington Web Design, LLC Publishes “Free 15 Minute Consultation” Scheduling Page
Wellington Web Design, LLC has published a “Free 15 Minute Consultation” page that presents an online consultation request form and describes a scheduling step following submission. The page displays fields for contact details and includes a consent checkbox referencing terms related to text messages.
Wellington, FL, February 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- n February 20, 2026, Wellington Web Design, LLC published a “Free 15 Minute Consultation” page on its website documenting how visitors can submit information to request a short consultation.
The page is presented under the heading “Free 15 Minute Consultation” and includes a section labeled “Schedule your Call Today.” It indicates that a consultation can be scheduled after the form is submitted and references a 15-minute call length. A breadcrumb trail appears near the top of the page, showing “Home” and “Free Consultation.”
The consultation request form displayed on the page includes the following fields: Name, Email, Phone, How Did You Find Us, and Message. Below the form fields, the page includes a consent checkbox referencing the company’s terms and services and stating that, by providing a phone number, the visitor agrees to receive text messages from Wellington Web Design, LLC. The form concludes with a submission button labeled “Submit Message Now.”
The page also includes a contact section that lists an email address, a phone number, and a physical address, along with a map image shown beneath the address.
The published page is available at: https://wellingtonwebdesigns.com/free-consultation/
Contact
Wellington Web DesignContact
Sean Warfman
+1-561-251-5970
wellingtonwebdesigns.com
