Author Arleen Warnock’s New Book, "Hill Sweet Hill," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Curious Ant Who Must Find His Way Home After a Thrilling Adventure to the Beach
Recent release “Hill Sweet Hill” from Covenant Books author Arleen Warnock is a riveting story of an ant named Arthur who finds himself on the adventure of a lifetime after heading to the beach. But after having his fill of fun, Arthur must figure out how to return to his family’s ant hill.
Brooklyn, NY, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Arleen Warnock, a loving grandmother who worked for the Helen Keller Services for the Blind children’s program for six years, as well as with the New York City Early Intervention Program, has completed her new book, “Hill Sweet Hill”: a captivating tale of an ant named Arthur who must find a way to get back to his ant hill from the beach.
“This story was written about the adventures of a curious ant,” writes Warnock. “Children will be able to relate to the ant’s anxiety and fears of doing something new and different. The little ones can begin to discover that they are smart and capable of answering questions about the objects and surroundings the ant encounters. The journey will give a child a better understanding of how learning something new and discovering it can be fun—but always remember, there’s no place like home!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Arleen Warnock’s new book will resonate with readers of all ages as they follow Arthur’s journey to discover that there truly is no place like home. With colorful artwork to help bring Warnock’s story to life, “Hill Sweet Hill” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Hill Sweet Hill” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
