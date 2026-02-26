Author Arleen Warnock’s New Book, "Hill Sweet Hill," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Curious Ant Who Must Find His Way Home After a Thrilling Adventure to the Beach

Recent release “Hill Sweet Hill” from Covenant Books author Arleen Warnock is a riveting story of an ant named Arthur who finds himself on the adventure of a lifetime after heading to the beach. But after having his fill of fun, Arthur must figure out how to return to his family’s ant hill.