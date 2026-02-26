Author Debra Eident’s New Book, "Falling Up: The Worthy Struggle of Faith," Helps Readers Strengthen Their Connection to Jesus in Their Everyday Lives
Recent release “Falling Up: The Worthy Struggle of Faith” from Covenant Books author Debra Eident is a collection of experiences and the corresponding lessons God has revealed along the way—lessons born out of both triumph and trial.
Myrtle Beach, SC, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Debra Eident, who is deeply passionate about helping others grow in their relationship with Jesus by connecting the truths of Scripture to the everyday joys and challenges of life, has completed her new book, “Falling Up: The Worthy Struggle of Faith”: an inspirational work that guides readers in incorporating the teachings of Jesus into their everyday lives.
Now retired, author Debra Eident has spent her career faithfully following God’s calling through a variety of roles. She found success as a nurse, hospital administrator, ordained pastor, and nonprofit executive. With the release of her first book, “Falling Up: The Worthy Struggle of Faith,” she now adds author to her list of accomplishments.
In her free time, Debra enjoys long walks on the beach, staying active, painting, crocheting, and sharing life with her husband Ken and their two dogs, Gus and Leo. They currently reside in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Debra writes, “My idea of ‘falling up’ is simply the paradox of God using my spiritual bankruptcy to draw me closer to Him in faith, trust, and reliance. It continues to be a lifelong journey of progress, not perfection, which you will see reflected in the pages that follow. Even today, I still sometimes struggle to surrender my rebellious, strong-willed human nature, and I sometimes fail. But regardless of how often I fail, I stay in the struggle because I’ve learned that when I do, God ensures I always come through to a place of greater reliance on Him. That is always a win.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Debra Eident’s new book features interactive lessons that illustrate the teachings of Jesus.
Readers can purchase “Falling Up: The Worthy Struggle of Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
