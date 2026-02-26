Author Maddison Sargent’s New Book, "Tougher than Nails," is a Heartfelt Story That Shares the Author’s Journey Through Surviving Childhood Cancer

Recent release “Tougher than Nails” from Covenant Books author Maddison Sargent is a captivating true story that centers around the author’s experiences in battling cancer at a young age. From doctor’s visits to different treatments, Maddison shares how she never lost hope thanks to her supportive family and friends, as well as her faith.