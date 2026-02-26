Author Maddison Sargent’s New Book, "Tougher than Nails," is a Heartfelt Story That Shares the Author’s Journey Through Surviving Childhood Cancer
Recent release “Tougher than Nails” from Covenant Books author Maddison Sargent is a captivating true story that centers around the author’s experiences in battling cancer at a young age. From doctor’s visits to different treatments, Maddison shares how she never lost hope thanks to her supportive family and friends, as well as her faith.
Apex, NC, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maddison Sargent, a cancer survivor and registered nurse working in an adult bone marrow transplant unit, has completed her new book, “Tougher than Nails”: a stirring account that explores the author’s fight against cancer as a child, and the incredible love and support she received along the way from her family and medical team.
“Maddie had many hobbies and liked to do many things,” writes Sargent. “When her life takes an unexpected turn, it throws Maddie’s world upside down. After hospital stays and many different treatments, she realizes she has to lean on the power and strength of God to help her through the storm.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Maddison Sargent’s new book will resonate with readers of all ages, offering hope and courage to those whose lives have been impacted by cancer.
Readers can purchase “Tougher than Nails” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
