Author Susan Marie Tenpenny’s New Book, "Twelve Short Stories for Children," is a Series of Short Tales That Centers Around Different Animals and Their Adventures
Recent release “Twelve Short Stories for Children” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Marie Tenpenny is a riveting collection of twelve short stories that follows the adventures of different animals as they navigate all sorts of challenges. Set across Maine, Tennessee, and Hawaii, each tale is sure to delight animal lovers of all ages while imparting valuable life lessons.
Corinna, ME, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Susan Marie Tenpenny, who is now retired after having spent over three decades in the aviation industry, has completed her new book, “Twelve Short Stories for Children”: a collection of charming short tales set across three separate locations that follows the many adventures of different animals and the life lessons they learn along the way.
A lifelong learner, author Susan Marie Tenpenny holds a degree in secondary education with a minor in communication. She is well-traveled and a seeker of new experiences and is constantly on the lookout for new ideas and interesting locations for her books. Susan has been a member and treasurer of the Maine Chapter of Romance Writers of America for seven years, attending several New England writer conferences, and has participated in two writing workshops. Currently, the author is working with a literary mentor on a humorous airline humorous memoir and a second children’s picture book.
“These stories are written for all the little ones from four to eight years old and are told from unusual animal viewpoints, like a peacock, a porcupine, a snake, and a shark,” writes Tenpenny. “Each five-to ten-minute read includes a learning experience of human nature such as laughter makes life better, we are our own kind of beautiful, the importance of working with others, and learning to be grateful.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Susan Marie Tenpenny’s engaging series is perfect for budding animal lovers of all ages. With vibrant artwork and twelve heartwarming stories that are intended to be a shared reading experience between children and adults, “Twelve Short Stories for Children” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Twelve Short Stories for Children” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
