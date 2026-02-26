Author Susan Marie Tenpenny’s New Book, "Twelve Short Stories for Children," is a Series of Short Tales That Centers Around Different Animals and Their Adventures

Recent release “Twelve Short Stories for Children” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Marie Tenpenny is a riveting collection of twelve short stories that follows the adventures of different animals as they navigate all sorts of challenges. Set across Maine, Tennessee, and Hawaii, each tale is sure to delight animal lovers of all ages while imparting valuable life lessons.