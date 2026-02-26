Author Nicholas J. Karmo’s New Book, "One Degree of Benjamin Franklin," is a Historical Fiction That Follows Ben Franklin’s Journey During the American Revolution

Recent release “One Degree of Benjamin Franklin” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nicholas J. Karmo is a compelling account that brings to life Ben Franklin’s fight for American independence from the British, and how his actions led him to becoming one of America’s most well-respected Founding Fathers with a lasting legacy that includes the creation of the American Constitution.