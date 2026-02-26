Author Nicholas J. Karmo’s New Book, "One Degree of Benjamin Franklin," is a Historical Fiction That Follows Ben Franklin’s Journey During the American Revolution
Recent release “One Degree of Benjamin Franklin” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nicholas J. Karmo is a compelling account that brings to life Ben Franklin’s fight for American independence from the British, and how his actions led him to becoming one of America’s most well-respected Founding Fathers with a lasting legacy that includes the creation of the American Constitution.
Rochester Hills, MI, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nicholas J. Karmo has completed his new book, “One Degree of Benjamin Franklin”: a captivating historical fiction that regales Ben Franklin’s pursuit for an independent America and his journey from rebellion to Founding Father.
“After spending over twenty years in London advocating equality for the thirteen colonies, Ben Franklin, the world’s most famous celebrity from the New World, has failed to convince the elites, aristocrats, and the king that the citizens of America should be treated as equals and not second-class citizens,” writes Karmo.
“He leaves London in spring 1775 to find the rebellion has already begun, and his only son has chosen to remain loyal to the king, as does half of America.
“Franklin finds himself supporting independence and mentors Thomas Jefferson while he writes the Declaration of Independence. He creates a team, including John Adams and John Jay, to negotiate military and financial support with France and other European countries to join America in the cause. Franklin specially chooses Marquis Lafayette and Baron von Steuben to assist General Washington’s inner circle and, along with the French naval fleet, strategizes against the most powerful war machine in the world.
“After eight years of war, Franklin and his team negotiate the Treaty of Paris, which secures America’s independence, doubles its landmass, and creates commercial trading agreements. Franklin, almost eighty years of age, leaves Europe for the last time. En route to America, he adds to his groundbreaking scientific contributions by mapping the Atlantic water currents.
“Arriving in America, he is loved and respected for his countless contributions to publications, science, inventions, education, and for his swan song, he completes his legacy with the Constitution of the United States.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nicholas J. Karmo’s riveting tale will captivate readers as they delve into the man Benjamin Franklin was, beyond just an instrumental historical figure in America’s founding. Expertly paced and engaging, “One Degree of Benjamin Franklin” is sure to resonate with fans of historical fiction and American Revolutionary History alike, bringing America’s past to life with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “One Degree of Benjamin Franklin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“After spending over twenty years in London advocating equality for the thirteen colonies, Ben Franklin, the world’s most famous celebrity from the New World, has failed to convince the elites, aristocrats, and the king that the citizens of America should be treated as equals and not second-class citizens,” writes Karmo.
“He leaves London in spring 1775 to find the rebellion has already begun, and his only son has chosen to remain loyal to the king, as does half of America.
“Franklin finds himself supporting independence and mentors Thomas Jefferson while he writes the Declaration of Independence. He creates a team, including John Adams and John Jay, to negotiate military and financial support with France and other European countries to join America in the cause. Franklin specially chooses Marquis Lafayette and Baron von Steuben to assist General Washington’s inner circle and, along with the French naval fleet, strategizes against the most powerful war machine in the world.
“After eight years of war, Franklin and his team negotiate the Treaty of Paris, which secures America’s independence, doubles its landmass, and creates commercial trading agreements. Franklin, almost eighty years of age, leaves Europe for the last time. En route to America, he adds to his groundbreaking scientific contributions by mapping the Atlantic water currents.
“Arriving in America, he is loved and respected for his countless contributions to publications, science, inventions, education, and for his swan song, he completes his legacy with the Constitution of the United States.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nicholas J. Karmo’s riveting tale will captivate readers as they delve into the man Benjamin Franklin was, beyond just an instrumental historical figure in America’s founding. Expertly paced and engaging, “One Degree of Benjamin Franklin” is sure to resonate with fans of historical fiction and American Revolutionary History alike, bringing America’s past to life with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “One Degree of Benjamin Franklin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories