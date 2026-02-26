Author Harley Justly’s New Book, "What If I Don't Believe?" is a Stirring Account That Follows the Author’s Walk of Faith and Explores Why Others Struggle with Theirs

Recent release “What If I Don't Believe?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Harley Justly is a poignant and compelling series that explores the common struggle of questioning one’s faith and doubting their belief in God. While sharing her own journey with Christ, Justly also explores why others walk away from the Lord and how some are inspired to return to His side.