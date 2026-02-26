Author Harley Justly’s New Book, "What If I Don't Believe?" is a Stirring Account That Follows the Author’s Walk of Faith and Explores Why Others Struggle with Theirs
Recent release “What If I Don't Believe?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Harley Justly is a poignant and compelling series that explores the common struggle of questioning one’s faith and doubting their belief in God. While sharing her own journey with Christ, Justly also explores why others walk away from the Lord and how some are inspired to return to His side.
New York, NY, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Harley Justly, a loving mother who holds a BA in human services who has worked in early childhood education and group home management, and as a bus driver and cosmetology teacher, has completed her new book, “What If I Don't Believe?”: a powerful and thought-provoking look at the common struggles people often have with their faith, and how to overcome these questions to find God once more. Justly’s other published works include “Journey of Estrangement”.
“Here we are. We have all been here, wondering about this God thing. What’s the hype? Here is where I began my journey, where others joined me, and where some have found the exit sign,” writes Justly.
“Wherever you are in your journey, you will learn how we live in a world where we walk in the garden with each other and where our higher power presents himself with his flashlight and shows us the way to the paths we take to make it to the end game.
“Along the way, we will learn about how and why people throw in the towel, how some return to the path and begin again.
“The answer to the question is up to each of us. We can choose. Let’s walk these pages together.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Harley Justly’s engaging series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life who have ever questioned their faith, helping them to know they are not alone and that God is always there waiting for them with open arms.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “What If I Don't Believe?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
