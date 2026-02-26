Maryann Sires’s Newly Released "Snow White’s Secret" is a Faith-Centered Historical Retelling That Blends Classic Fairy-Tale Themes with Catholic Values and Virtue
“Snow White’s Secret: A Catholic Historic Retelling of Snow White” from Christian Faith Publishing author MaryAnn Sires is a historical romance that reimagines the beloved fairy tale through a faith-driven lens of morality, perseverance, and virtue.
Coeur d'Alene, ID, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Snow White’s Secret: A Catholic Historic Retelling of Snow White”: a compelling historical fiction novel that reimagines the classic Snow White tale within a nineteenth-century American setting while emphasizing faith, virtue, and moral strength. “Snow White’s Secret: A Catholic Historic Retelling of Snow White” is the creation of published author, MaryAnn Sires, who was born in Cambodia in 1997. Homeschooled most of her life, with six months of private Catholic school, her writing journey began in her late teens. After reading Regency romances, she made a firm decision to enforce the Catholic faith as well as morality and virtue in her stories. She lives in Idaho with her family and is engaged to her fiancé, who encourages her to write her stories.
Sires shares, “Kansas, 1858…
A lodge, miners seeking gold, and the fairest in the land has a secret…
Susan White runs a winter lodge after being orphaned at a tender age. As the years passed, she became known as the maiden with white skin and long black hair but possessed the qualities of a queen. Yet when another envious lady arrives, Susan’s reputation may change.
When the unexpected happens, will Susan reveal her virtue?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, MaryAnn Sires’s new book offers readers a unique blend of historical fiction, romance, and faith-based storytelling that explores themes of resilience, virtue, and identity.
Consumers can purchase “Snow White’s Secret: A Catholic Historic Retelling of Snow White” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Snow White’s Secret: A Catholic Historic Retelling of Snow White”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sires shares, “Kansas, 1858…
A lodge, miners seeking gold, and the fairest in the land has a secret…
Susan White runs a winter lodge after being orphaned at a tender age. As the years passed, she became known as the maiden with white skin and long black hair but possessed the qualities of a queen. Yet when another envious lady arrives, Susan’s reputation may change.
When the unexpected happens, will Susan reveal her virtue?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, MaryAnn Sires’s new book offers readers a unique blend of historical fiction, romance, and faith-based storytelling that explores themes of resilience, virtue, and identity.
Consumers can purchase “Snow White’s Secret: A Catholic Historic Retelling of Snow White” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Snow White’s Secret: A Catholic Historic Retelling of Snow White”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories