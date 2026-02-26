Emmanuelar C. Malone’s Newly Released "End Escapism, Seek His Kingdom" is an Uplifting Collection That Guides Readers from Brokenness to Spiritual Renewal
“End Escapism, Seek His Kingdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emmanuelar C. Malone is an inspiring volume of reflective poetry that encourages readers to release past burdens, embrace healing, and pursue a deeper relationship with God.
Costa Mesa, CA, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “End Escapism, Seek His Kingdom”: a moving and heartfelt journey of spiritual awakening and restoration. “End Escapism, Seek His Kingdom” is the creation of published author, Emmanuelar C. Malone, a faith-driven writer and early childhood education specialist who uses poetry to inspire hope and deepen others’ relationship with God. Drawing from personal experiences, biblical truths, and daily journaling, she weaves faith and creativity into uplifting reflections on God’s grace. Based in Southern California, Emmanuelar enjoys reading, audiobooks, and time with loved ones as she continues her life’s journey grounded in trust and gratitude.
Malone shares, “End Escapism, Seek His Kingdom is a heartfelt collection of self-reflection poetry that speaks to the soul’s longing for truth, healing, and God’s love. Through emotion and spiritual reflection, these poems trace a path from uncertainty and pain to faith, peace, and redemption.
Each poem is a testimony of trials overcome, lessons learned, and the presence of God in our lives. Whether you are struggling, searching, or standing firm in your faith, this book serves as a reminder that His love is always near.
Let these words encourage you to let go of what no longer serves you, trust in God’s plan, and seek His kingdom above all else.
Are you ready to step into the light of God’s love?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emmanuelar C. Malone’s new book offers readers a comforting and empowering devotional-style poetry collection that speaks to the heart and nurtures spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “End Escapism, Seek His Kingdom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “End Escapism, Seek His Kingdom”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
