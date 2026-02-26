Jennifer McRoberts’s Newly Released "A Field of Wishes" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Celebrates Hope and the Beauty of Seeing the World Through a Child’s Eyes
“A Field of Wishes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer McRoberts is an inspiring picture book that reminds readers of all ages to look beyond appearances and discover joy, faith, and possibility in everyday moments.
Carmel, IN, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Field of Wishes”: a tender and uplifting tale that encourages readers to embrace imagination, gratitude, and a renewed way of seeing the world. “A Field of Wishes” is the creation of published author, Jennifer McRoberts, a longtime educator and creator with over thirty-three years of teaching experience and the founder of Kindergarten Connection. Living in Carmel, Indiana, she enjoys time with her children and grandchildren. In her debut book, she shares how a young boy’s perspective transformed her view of everyday wonders, celebrating the beauty and wisdom found in ordinary moments.
McRoberts shares, “A Field of Wishes reflects on how the unique perspective of a young boy transforms a teacher’s view of life’s simplest wonders—starting with an ordinary dandelion. This book celebrates the beauty in the every day and the profound insights children bring to the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer McRoberts’s new book offers families, educators, and children a meaningful reminder that wonder is everywhere when we learn to look with hope and imagination.
Consumers can purchase “A Field of Wishes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Field of Wishes”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
