Claudia Andrus’s Newly Released "Daily Devotions for Keeping the Flesh Under Subjection" Offers a Guide to Spiritual Discipline, Faith, and Christ-Centered Living
“Daily Devotions for Keeping the Flesh Under Subjection” from Christian Faith Publishing author Claudia Andrus is a year-round devotional designed to help believers grow in self-control, resist temptation, and strengthen their walk with God. Through scripture-based reflections and practical encouragement, readers are guided toward a more disciplined and Christ-centered life.
Tustin, CA, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Daily Devotions for Keeping the Flesh Under Subjection”: a heartfelt devotional guide created to encourage spiritual discipline and deeper commitment to God. “Daily Devotions for Keeping the Flesh Under Subjection” is the creation of published author, Claudia Andrus.
Andrus shares, “In her newest work, Claudia L. Andrus delivers a daily devotional guide that inspires readers to walk in holiness, discipline the flesh, and strengthen their spiritual resolve. With heartfelt wisdom, scriptural insight, and practical encouragement, this devotional is designed to meet readers wherever they are—offering truth, guidance, and comfort for every day of the year. Each entry helps believers grow in self-control, resist temptation, and stay rooted in God’s Word. Whether read daily or opened at random for encouragement, this book is a faithful companion for anyone striving to live a life surrendered to Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Claudia Andrus’s new book is a meaningful devotional resource for readers seeking consistent spiritual growth and practical guidance for living a life devoted to Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Daily Devotions for Keeping the Flesh Under Subjection” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Daily Devotions for Keeping the Flesh Under Subjection”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Andrus shares, “In her newest work, Claudia L. Andrus delivers a daily devotional guide that inspires readers to walk in holiness, discipline the flesh, and strengthen their spiritual resolve. With heartfelt wisdom, scriptural insight, and practical encouragement, this devotional is designed to meet readers wherever they are—offering truth, guidance, and comfort for every day of the year. Each entry helps believers grow in self-control, resist temptation, and stay rooted in God’s Word. Whether read daily or opened at random for encouragement, this book is a faithful companion for anyone striving to live a life surrendered to Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Claudia Andrus’s new book is a meaningful devotional resource for readers seeking consistent spiritual growth and practical guidance for living a life devoted to Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Daily Devotions for Keeping the Flesh Under Subjection” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Daily Devotions for Keeping the Flesh Under Subjection”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories