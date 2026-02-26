Claudia Andrus’s Newly Released "Daily Devotions for Keeping the Flesh Under Subjection" Offers a Guide to Spiritual Discipline, Faith, and Christ-Centered Living

“Daily Devotions for Keeping the Flesh Under Subjection” from Christian Faith Publishing author Claudia Andrus is a year-round devotional designed to help believers grow in self-control, resist temptation, and strengthen their walk with God. Through scripture-based reflections and practical encouragement, readers are guided toward a more disciplined and Christ-centered life.