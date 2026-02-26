Michael Wayne Moore’s Newly Released "Because My Father Said So" is a Moving Devotional That Speaks Hope, Healing, and Purpose Into the Hearts of Readers
“Because My Father Said So: Inspirational words and reminders from God to a son” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Wayne Moore is an uplifting collection of reflections that encourages readers to trust God’s voice, persevere through hardship, and embrace the promise of renewal.
Concord, CA, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Because My Father Said So: Inspirational words and reminders from God to a son”: a heartfelt devotional that blends personal testimony with spiritual insight, guiding readers toward faith, restoration, and purpose. “Because My Father Said So: Inspirational words and reminders from God to a son” is the creation of published author, Michael Wayne Moore, born in Dallas and raised in Baltimore, who pursued music from a young age, moving to Los Angeles at seventeen to build a career as a drummer, songwriter, and performer. He collaborated for over thirty years with Alvin Smith, writing hundreds of songs for television series including Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, JAG, The Twilight Zone, Girlfriends, and Touched by an Angel. A former Soul Train dancer and longtime Federal Express employee, Michael later returned to his first love—writing—reigniting his creative path through competitions and renewed ambition. Now focused on books and screenplays, he continues to express his creativity with words while sharing life with his wife, Colanda, and his son Michael.
Michael Wayne Moore shares, “How do you pick up the broken pieces in your life? Is it a sweeping motion, or is it simply one piece at a time? And how do you assess the damage? Let’s all take a deep breath for a minute—I mean from everything—and see how we can get through this stuff together. No color lines, no bigots, and no bullies. As a matter of fact, if you wanna square up with somebody, square up on the side of the Lord in prayer, for he will see you through and to victory.
We all know that old habits can be very hard to break, yet we still find ourselves cuddling up to them. Some of us insist on remaining shackled in bondage when we know we should be free. So let’s find out what works in God’s eyes, or at least what he said to me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Wayne Moore’s new book offers encouragement for anyone seeking direction, healing, and renewed faith, reminding readers that God’s voice is constant and His promises are sure.
Consumers can purchase “Because My Father Said So: Inspirational words and reminders from God to a son” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Because My Father Said So: Inspirational words and reminders from God to a son”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
