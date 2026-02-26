Rita Sprague Hart’s Newly Released "Letters From Home" is a Heartfelt Historical Collection Preserving Family Correspondence from the World War Ii Era.
“Letters From Home” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rita Sprague Hart is a nostalgic and insightful compilation of wartime letters that offers readers a glimpse into daily life, family connections, and home-front experiences during World War II.
Warren, OH, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Letters From Home”: a touching historical collection that brings together preserved family letters written during World War II, offering a window into the everyday realities, challenges, and hopes of those living on the home front. “Letters From Home” is the creation of published author, Rita Sprague Hart.
Rita Sprague Hart shares, “On September 8, 1942, my father, C. Arthur Sprague, was drafted into the Army during World War II. He then tested into the Army Air Corps. At that time, of course, there were no cell phones or computers to stay in contact while being hundreds of miles away. Phones were connected through switchboard operators, station to station (which was expensive), and you had a party line. What’s a party line, you ask? You and your neighbors shared a line, and you each could listen in on one another’s calls. The main connection between family, friends, and acquaintances was through the mail—letters. My father kept his letters from home while he was stateside.
I find it interesting what went on back home, what the prices were like, and the goods that people went without or were limited. I hope you find these letters as interesting and enlightening as I did.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rita Sprague Hart’s new book offers readers a unique and personal glimpse into history, preserving the voices, concerns, and everyday experiences of a family navigating wartime life and the enduring power of written connection.
Consumers can purchase “Letters From Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Letters From Home”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
