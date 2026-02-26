Author Kenneth Raymond Ross’s New Book, "Quips of Wisdom," is a Stirring Collection of Poems, Stories, and Reflections Designed to Uplift and Encourage Readers
Recent release “Quips of Wisdom: Original Poems, Stories, and Reflections for Heart, Mind, and Soul” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kenneth Raymond Ross is a riveting series of heartfelt writings that invites readers to reflect on a variety of life’s complexities. Drawing from the author’s own observations, “Quips of Wisdom” aims to offer insight into the human experience.
St Charles, MO, February 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kenneth Raymond Ross, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, as well as a retired professional tractor trailer driver who has completed his new book, “Quips of Wisdom: Original Poems, Stories, and Reflections for Heart, Mind, and Soul”: a poignant and compelling assortment of writings and reflections for readers to carry with them through life’s trials and triumphs.
"This unique and heartfelt compilation of thoughts, emotions and insights is crafted to inspire, entertain, and invite contemplation," writes Ross. “Within these pages, lives a rich tapestry of original poems, engaging stories, and thoughtful reflections—each piece a glimpse into the facets of the human experience.
“The original poems are an invitation to pause and reflect on the beauty and complexity of daily life as well as the expanse and mystery of life's more existential moments. The stories will transport you to another time and place and reveal the humor, spontaneity, and resilience of the human spirit. The reflective pieces offer a place to ponder and meditate on the lessons and blessings life brings.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kenneth Raymond Ross’s engaging collection aims to draw readers into greater contemplation, spark their creativity, and leave an indelible mark on their heart, mind, and soul.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Quips of Wisdom: Original Poems, Stories, and Reflections for Heart, Mind, and Soul" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
