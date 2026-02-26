Author Kenneth Raymond Ross’s New Book, "Quips of Wisdom," is a Stirring Collection of Poems, Stories, and Reflections Designed to Uplift and Encourage Readers

Recent release “Quips of Wisdom: Original Poems, Stories, and Reflections for Heart, Mind, and Soul” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kenneth Raymond Ross is a riveting series of heartfelt writings that invites readers to reflect on a variety of life’s complexities. Drawing from the author’s own observations, “Quips of Wisdom” aims to offer insight into the human experience.