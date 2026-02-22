SAN Group Welcomes Lynn Marcou as Agency Growth Coach
Supporting Member Agencies Across Northern New England and Massachusetts
Hampton, NH, February 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SAN Group is pleased to share the return of Lynn Marcou as Agency Growth Coach, supporting member agencies across Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts. Marcou officially joined SAN in late January and will work closely with agencies to support growth, profitability, and long-term success.
In her role, Marcou will provide hands-on coaching and strategic guidance to SAN member agencies, connecting them with SAN and SIAA resources aligned to their specific goals and challenges. She will collaborate closely with Lisa Paese, Agency Onboarding Specialist, to ensure a coordinated experience for new agencies, and partner with Regional Vice Presidents Mike Sakraida and Jim McGlauflin to deliver aligned support across the territory.
“Lynn has an exceptional understanding of the independent agency system and a strong track record of helping agencies grow in meaningful ways,” said Tom Lizotte, President & COO of SAN Group. “We are thrilled to welcome her back to SAN and look forward to the impact she will make for our member agencies across the region.”
Marcou brings more than 36 years of insurance industry experience, with extensive background in agency operations, sales leadership, and carrier relationships. She held leadership roles with SAN Group and SIAA, including Director of Agency Foundation, Regional Vice President for Northern New England, and Agency Growth Coach. She also served in independent agencies as a personal lines sales manager, senior risk manager, and producer. Marcou holds the Accredited Adviser in Insurance (AAI-M) and Certified Professional Insurance Agent (CPIA) designations.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group is the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, empowering more than 500 member agencies across nine states to thrive. With access to 45+ top insurance carriers, SAN members collectively write over $2 billion in premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, The Agent Alliance, and continues to drive innovation and growth in the independent insurance channel. Learn more at www.sangroup.com.
