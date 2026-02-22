Upside Real Estate Celebrates Five Years of Serving Northern California Communities
Upside Real Estate is celebrating five years of serving clients across Chico, Redding, and surrounding Northern California communities. Founded on a vision of providing a more personal and client-focused real estate experience, the brokerage has grown into a trusted local company known for strong relationships, honest guidance, and clear communication. The milestone reflects the continued support of loyal clients, referrals, and community connections that have helped shape the company’s success.
Chico, CA, February 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Upside Real Estate is proud to celebrate its five-year anniversary, marking a significant milestone for the locally owned brokerage and its continued commitment to serving clients throughout Chico, Redding, and surrounding Northern California communities.
Founded with a vision of creating a more personal, client-focused real estate experience, Upside Real Estate has grown from a small startup into a trusted local brokerage known for strong relationships, clear communication, and results-driven service. The company’s success has been fueled by loyal clients, consistent referrals, and deep community connections.
This milestone is also a personal achievement for broker and founder Dustin Cheatham, who celebrates 11 years in real estate this year. Over more than a decade, Cheatham has helped individuals and families navigate changing market conditions while maintaining a steady focus on honest guidance and practical solutions.
“Reaching five years with Upside is incredibly meaningful,” said Cheatham. “What began as a simple vision to serve clients well has grown because of the trust and support of our community. Every transaction represents a relationship, and that’s something we never take for granted.”
Throughout the past five years, Upside Real Estate has assisted buyers, sellers, and investors with residential properties across Northern California. While the real estate landscape continues to evolve, the brokerage remains committed to transparency, strong advocacy, and helping clients make confident decisions about homeownership.
Looking ahead, Upside Real Estate plans to continue expanding its local presence while maintaining the personalized approach that has defined the company since its founding.
About Upside Real Estate
Upside Real Estate is a locally owned real estate brokerage serving Chico, Redding, Paradise, and surrounding Northern California communities. Founded by broker Dustin Cheatham, the company focuses on relationship-driven service, strategic marketing, and guiding clients through every stage of buying, selling, and investing in real estate.
Media Contact:
Dustin Cheatham
Upside Real Estate
530-298-8205
DRE # 01972561
Office DRE #02014153
Website: https://www.homesbyupside.com
