Upside Real Estate Celebrates Five Years of Serving Northern California Communities

Upside Real Estate is celebrating five years of serving clients across Chico, Redding, and surrounding Northern California communities. Founded on a vision of providing a more personal and client-focused real estate experience, the brokerage has grown into a trusted local company known for strong relationships, honest guidance, and clear communication. The milestone reflects the continued support of loyal clients, referrals, and community connections that have helped shape the company’s success.