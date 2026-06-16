Unsolicited Press Announces the June 2026 Release of "ESTUARY," a Grief-Driven Literary Novel by Josh Rank
Portland, OR, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Independent publisher Unsolicited Press will release ESTUARY, a psychologically charged literary novel by Josh Rank, on June 23, 2026. Blurring the line between realism and the uncanny, the novel explores grief as an active force that distorts memory, truth, and time.
When Megan Mostly sees her son Lincoln alive only a week after his funeral, the fragile structure of her reality begins to fracture. As Stephen Tremble returns to Atlanta carrying a diary he cannot escape and questions about a child he never knew existed, the two must confront secrets that refuse to stay buried. At the estuary between memory and longing, grief becomes something both intimate and unsettling.
Rather than offering resolution, ESTUARY invites readers into a landscape where absence has weight and love persists long after it should have ended. Positioned at the intersection of literary fiction, psychological suspense, and ghost-story ambiguity, the novel speaks directly to readers drawn to emotionally intense narratives that resist easy answers.
Josh Rank is the author of The Present Is Past and Chance to Fade & Other Stories. He lives with his wife and dogs, builds questionable woodworking projects, and continues to explore the emotional terrain of memory and identity through fiction.
When Megan Mostly sees her son Lincoln alive only a week after his funeral, the fragile structure of her reality begins to fracture. As Stephen Tremble returns to Atlanta carrying a diary he cannot escape and questions about a child he never knew existed, the two must confront secrets that refuse to stay buried. At the estuary between memory and longing, grief becomes something both intimate and unsettling.
Rather than offering resolution, ESTUARY invites readers into a landscape where absence has weight and love persists long after it should have ended. Positioned at the intersection of literary fiction, psychological suspense, and ghost-story ambiguity, the novel speaks directly to readers drawn to emotionally intense narratives that resist easy answers.
Josh Rank is the author of The Present Is Past and Chance to Fade & Other Stories. He lives with his wife and dogs, builds questionable woodworking projects, and continues to explore the emotional terrain of memory and identity through fiction.
Contact
Unsolicited PressContact
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
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